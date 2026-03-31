Joe Price III learned quickly about SEC recruiting at Kentucky

Kentucky once again entered a transfer portal window with a need at wide receiver. After adding five transfers at the position last season, the Wildcats were expected to be active at the position in free agency once again. There was even more two-way movement than originally expected with seven players leaving the position room for the transfer portal. This SEC program had a big need at receiver. New position coach Joe Price III was thrown into the fire early.

The Wildcats ultimately added five transfer wide receivers to the roster. Price played a role in those recruitments. The Houston native even helped reel in two wideouts who hail from the Lone Star State. That blitz in January was a first for a former high school coach who had spent the last six seasons at UTSA.

“I feel like I got baptized into power four recruiting,” Price told the local media on Tuesday. “I think that they said we had 66 official visitors within like a 12-day window. And I would say about a fifth of that was probably the receiver position. We had a lot of holes to fill.”

“What it did was it got me up to speed at what the expectation is for recruiting in this league and in this program. But also it allowed me to, you know, just meet a bunch of different guys and kind of decide who was the best fit for what we’re trying to do moving forward.”

Everyone knows that it just means more in the Southeastern Conference. That is 100 percent true in the transfer portal when there are hard deadlines and quick decisions with money agreements required. These all must be made quickly. Kentucky had to make some quick-strike decisions but this organization was willing to wait some big fish out. This process worked with Texas running back transfer CJ Baxter Jr. in the portal window. It did not work with Texas wide receiver transfer DeAndre Moore Jr. in January.

Moore visited UK first during the first visit weekend of the cycle. All that did was start a very long transfer portal recruitment. Louisville, Ole Miss, and Ohio State all pushed for Moore. The wideout took nearly two weeks to make a decision before selecting Colorado. UK waited out that recruitment before pivoting to other options. After Moore came off the board, UK moved to Oklahoma transfer Nic Anderson and Southern Utah transfer Shane Carr. Each quickly got on campus after a dead period ended and jumped in the boat. Joe Price III was part of a coaching and personnel staff that took a big swing with Moore, rode the wave, and then had to explore alternate options near the spring semester add/drop deadline. There was a lot going on. The experience was a learning moment for Kentucky’s new wide receivers coach.

We call it “head on a swivel” season for a reason here at KSR. Things move fast. Football programs must have built-in answers and know when to press the abort button. Kentucky rode it out all the way until the end for Moore, but still felt like they did a good job addressing a huge need at wide receiver.

“I feel like we came out of it with some really good players, right? Some guys that are looking for an opportunities to grow. Some guys that haven’t had opportunities, and this may be the one they can capitalize on. And then some guys that just fit,” Price explained. “So we’re excited about the guys we brought it.”

Joe Price III now understands what the recruiting standard is at this level and what must be done to win recruitments in the Bluegrass. Kentucky is hopeful that Price helps record some big wins in the high school market and more success arrives when the next transfer portal window rolls around.