Joe Price III says goodbye to UTSA as his job begins at Kentucky
Most of Will Stein‘s first Kentucky coaching staff is complete. The 36-year-old head coach is still working with Oregon through the playoff and will need the coaches with boots on the ground in Lexington to hit the ground running this week as the transfer portal is scheduled to open on Friday. One of those coaches will be Joe Price III. His UK job officially started over the weekend after UTSA crushed FIU in the First Responder Bowl on Friday night.
The wide receivers coach officially said goodbye to the Roadrunners on Sunday after six years in San Antonio.
Top 10
- 1Trending
Denim Unis!
will debut vs. Tennessee on Feb. 7
- 2New
W for Kentucky WBB
Cats dominate final non-con game.
- 3
It's GROWING!
Will Stein still has more room on his staff.
- 4Hot
Ty Bryant
is coming BACK for senior season
- 5
New Stein Hire
He's got another former Ohio State staffer.
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Price said thank you to UTSA head coach Jeff Traylor, the UTSA athletic department, and to all of his former and current players before saying that he was excited and thankful about his next chapter at Kentucky. On X, UTSA athletics director Lisa Campos said the following: “Thank you for all you did for the program. We are going to miss you.”
Next up for Joe Price III will be helping Kentucky recruit and to develop what is a young but talented wide receiver room at the Joe Craft Football Training Facility. Price is a former high school coach with deep ties in Houston who spend time on the same UTSA staff as Stein. The new staffer will be asked to help make a recruiting splash in the Lonestar State and to help UK in the portal where the Cats figure to be in the market for a starting wide receiver.
Joe Price’s coaching career
|Year
|Position
|School
|2023-25
|Associate head coach, pass game coordinator, wide receivers
|UTSA
|2022
|Wide Receivers
|UTSA
|2020-21
|Director of Player Personnel
|UTSA
|2019
|Director of High School Relations
|Illinois
|2014-18
|Passing Game Coordinator, Wide Receivers Coach and Recruiting Coordinator
|North Shore High School (Texas)
|2009-13
|Assistant Coach, Video Coordinator, Player Development Coordinator and Recruiting Coordinator
|Galena Park High School (Texas)
Discuss This Article
Comments have moved.
Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things Kentucky Sports in the new KSR Message Board.
KSBoard