Joe Price III says goodbye to UTSA as his job begins at Kentucky

Most of Will Stein‘s first Kentucky coaching staff is complete. The 36-year-old head coach is still working with Oregon through the playoff and will need the coaches with boots on the ground in Lexington to hit the ground running this week as the transfer portal is scheduled to open on Friday. One of those coaches will be Joe Price III. His UK job officially started over the weekend after UTSA crushed FIU in the First Responder Bowl on Friday night.

The wide receivers coach officially said goodbye to the Roadrunners on Sunday after six years in San Antonio.

It’s been a pleasure San Antonio! 🫡 🤙🏾 pic.twitter.com/tvwsDawhCT — Joe Price III (@CoachJP3) December 28, 2025

Price said thank you to UTSA head coach Jeff Traylor, the UTSA athletic department, and to all of his former and current players before saying that he was excited and thankful about his next chapter at Kentucky. On X, UTSA athletics director Lisa Campos said the following: “Thank you for all you did for the program. We are going to miss you.”

Next up for Joe Price III will be helping Kentucky recruit and to develop what is a young but talented wide receiver room at the Joe Craft Football Training Facility. Price is a former high school coach with deep ties in Houston who spend time on the same UTSA staff as Stein. The new staffer will be asked to help make a recruiting splash in the Lonestar State and to help UK in the portal where the Cats figure to be in the market for a starting wide receiver.

Joe Price’s coaching career