Joe Sloan will call plays for Kentucky from box in 2026

Every fan base in college football typically has the same question for every offensive coordinator: will you call plays from the field or the box? The Big Blue Nation got its answer at media day on Monday when Kentucky offensive coordinator Joe Sloan spoke for 20 minutes at Kroger Field.

Yet another play-caller in Lexington will be the eye in the sky on game days. Joe Sloan will be upstairs on Saturdays in the fall.

“I think you get to lay things out in front of you. It’s a calm atmosphere,” Sloan said on Monday. “You don’t necessarily — you don’t feel the emotions of the game that may adjust or change what you might want to do.”

Will Stein is giving up play calling duties after a strong four-year run at UTSA and Oregon. The new Kentucky head coach wants to focus on his CEO duties as the leader of this SEC program. Sloan is getting the keys to this SEC offense but Stein will still be involved in game planning and the play calling operation during the game. Sloan says that Stein will help provide a feel on the emotion and physicality of the game when the action starts this fall. While he’s doing that, Sloan will be the one reading the plays into the mic for quarterback Kenny Minchey to hear in the helmet communication.

The former LSU offensive coordinator called plays in the box for the Tigers. That will not change in Lexington. Kentucky’s primary play caller will operate upstairs in a sterile environment where he can work calmly but he will remain in communication with the rest of Kentucky’s coaching staff. The offensive coordinator will have some help from Stein, Justin Burke, Andrew Coverdale, Cutter Leftwich, and rest of the offensive brain trust at the Joe Craft Football Training Facility. This will be a collaborative effort with Sloan helping lead the way.

“I’m gonna be hand in hand with Joe,” the Kentucky head coach said at SEC Media Days. “You know, we built the offense really through our Oregon offense and UTSA, and there’s some things that I knew Joe was doing that I wanted to get involved with, but just hadn’t gotten to that point yet at Oregon. And so now we’ve put these brains together — not just Joe, but our entire staff — and built I think a really cool offense that’s going to be beneficial for our players.”