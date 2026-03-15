John Calipari after winning SEC Tournament: 'It is about the name on the back of the jersey.'
John Calipari was channeling his inner Swaggy Cal in the postgame press conference after winning his first SEC Tournament since 2018.
Following Arkansas’s 86-75 victory over Vanderbilt on Sunday in Nashville, Calipari took his victory lap at the podium, doling out plenty of Cal-isms in classic Calipari fashion. In the first question of the presser, he was asked what it’s like to lead the Razorbacks to a conference title in just year two as the program’s new head coach.
While we’ll likely never know for sure if he was taking a shot at his old school (and said school’s new head coach), that’s certainly how some will interpret it.
“When you’ve done this a long time and you’re in the business of young people, it is about the name on the back of the jersey,” Calipari said. “Yes, we’re doing it for Arkansas. But me, I’m so proud of (former Kentucky guard) DJ Wagner, what he did — the last rebound he got, the 3s he hit, how he defended, the energy he brought.”
Kentucky head coach Mark Pope has championed playing for the name on the front of the jersey since taking over for Calipari in Lexington. That mantra worked wonders in year one, but it hasn’t been as successful in year two amid plenty of injury issues for the Wildcats. Calipari went the opposite direction with his postgame remarks. Yes, the name on the front of the jersey still matters, but he mentioned several of his Razorback players and how they performed against Vanderbilt to get his point across.
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“That’s what we should be in the business for,” Calipari added. “You want to win, but it’s the name on the back that I’m in the business for. Now, I’ve kind of been that way and done all right at every school I’ve been at. So you could say it’s wrong, or you can live with it. You can be P’d off or P’d on. I really don’t care.”
Quite the quote from the Hall of Famer…
Arkansas is in position to earn a five-seed (or potentially higher) in the NCAA Tournament, whereas Kentucky is projected a couple of lines lower as a seven-seed. Pope and the Wildcats got the better of the Razorbacks during the regular season, a massive feel-good win for the program and the fanbase. But overall, Arkansas has arguably put together a better resume, headlined by the SEC Player of the Year in Darius Acuff. The Hogs didn’t exactly have a tough path to win the conference title either, beating an 11-seed and a 15-seed before taking down four-seeded Vanderbilt.
The optics of Arkansas winning the SEC Tournament admittedly don’t look too kindly on Kentucky, though. Calipari has repeated similar lines about being players’ first for years now, so I don’t *think* he was directly taking a shot at Pope or UK, but that doesn’t mean his words still don’t sting a bit.
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