John Fanta will be NBC Sports' Kentucky Derby Infield Reporter

NBC Sports’ coverage of the Kentucky Derby is about to get a lot more fun. The network announced that John Fanta is joining its coverage of the Run for the Roses, reporting primarily from the infield.

If you’ve watched Fanta call games or follow him on social media, you know that his high energy is the perfect match for the shenanigans that take place in the infield at Churchill Downs. Over the years, he made a name for himself as a play-by-play announcer for Fox Sports. In 2025, he moved to NBC Sports as the lead Big East basketball play-by-play announcer. Fanta has also contributed to the network’s college football and NBA coverage, calling a Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Portland Trail Blazers game in February.

NBC Sports is counting on Fanta to bring that energy to its broadcast, which also includes Mike Tirico as host and Jerry Baily and Randy Moss as analysts.

“We’re excited to have John join our coverage at Churchill Downs, where his unbridled enthusiasm and effusive personality will be a perfect match with the spectators enjoying the racing and revelry from the infield,” said Lindsay Schanzer, supervising producer of NBC Sports’ Kentucky Derby coverage in a press release.

“There is simply nothing like the Kentucky Derby, and to join a team of horse racing legends and Emmy winners in NBC’s 26th presentation of an event that stands in a class of its own is thrilling and humbling,” said Fanta. “It’s been an amazing first year with NBC Sports and I’m excited and honored to be taking on another new challenge and heading to Churchill Downs for the 152nd chapter of the longest continuously held sporting event in America.”

Fanta will be part of the network’s coverage of the Kentucky Oaks, which takes place in primetime for the first time on Friday, May 1, and the Derby on Saturday, May 2, starting at Noon ET on Peacock and NBCSN and continuing at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. That’s a long time on television, which Fanta told Sports Illustrated’s Jimmy Traina makes him even more committed to keeping the vibes high.

“The energy and the buzz and the electricity that I try to authentically bring to anything,” said Fanta. “It’s not something that’s forced.”

“For me, it is the most exciting two minutes in sports, and we’re on for seven-plus hours. I think one of our goals is to keep the audience excited and engaged and tell stories about what’s happening. The infield is where the unexpected has occurred, and a lot of the fun over the years since the 1930s has happened. So, I want to embrace it and add to the party. I consider myself invited to one of the best shows in sports the entirety of the year, so when they come to me, I want to bring that energy, which is not something that I have to flip an on switch for. I’m ready to go.”

Fanta’s already working on his outfit, telling Traina he’s especially focused on hats. I’m sure whatever he goes with will be a little worse for the wear after two days in the infield (hopefully, he doesn’t get tossed in a mud puddle like Ryan Lemond). Also, I hope he’s ready to meet Nick Roush, because Nick Roush is ready to meet him.



