John Hardin guard Charlotte McCurry talks recruitment following Kentucky offer

After a freshman season in which she averaged 27.2 points and 10.8 rebounds per game, John Hardin (KY) standout Charlotte McCurry has earned an offer from Kenny Brooks and Kentucky.

She holds offers from high-major programs such as Wisconsin, Texas A&M, Miami, Indiana and SMU. McCurry has also visited some of the premier teams in the country like Louisville, North Carolina and Michigan.

McCurry talked to KSR not only about her offer from Kentucky and how that came to be, but her visit to Lexington in January as well as her recruitment in general. The 6-foot guard, who is listed as a wing by ESPN’s Shane Laflin, is the No. 24 overall prospect and No. 4 wing in the 2029 class at the moment.

“[Brooks] talked about summer basketball and how he has been impressed with my game,” McCurry told KSR regarding her offer from the Wildcats. “He talked about this year’s recruiting class and portal additions and how excited he was about next year’s team. He wants me to come visit this summer. He talked about how the whole staff has been impressed with me and watching me and then offered me. He said they will continue to watch me this summer.”

The summer is usually when Kentucky and most programs get recruits in for visits. It allows for both sides to really connect and get to know one another better. Kentucky has already gotten to work on building its relationship with the four-star talent.

“I really like the coaching staff and talking to them and hanging out with them on my previous visit,” McCurry said. “I look forward to building our relationship.”

McCurry’s prior visit was a good one by all accounts. She made the trip to Lexington to watch Brooks’ shorthanded squad rally to beat then No. 5 Oklahoma 63-57, and afterwards, she got to spend some extra time inside Historic Memorial Coliseum.

“It was a great atmosphere in the arena,” McCurry said. “I really enjoyed how the crowd got into the game. After the game, I met with the coaches and toured the facilities. I really enjoyed it and like the changes they have made.”

Of course, it’s probably too early to start suggesting favorites and whatnot, but McCurry does know what she is looking for in her eventual program of choice.

“I’m looking for a coaching staff that feels like family and will push me to be the best person and player I can be,” McCurry said. “I want to be surrounded by players with the same vision and goals. I want to play at the highest level! And [for a] great fan base!”

Rundown of prospects offered by Kentucky

2027

5-star wing Ivanna Wilson Manyacka – No. 2 overall, No. 1 wing – Bullis (MD)

5-star post Caroline Bradley – No. 3 overall, No. 1 post – Oak Grove (LA) – Committed to LSU

5-star guard Haylen Ayers – No. 6 overall, No. 1 guard – University School of Jackson (TN) – Included in top 5

5-star wing Micah Ojo – No. 7 overall, No. 2 wing – Princess Anne (VA)

5-star guard Sydney Savoury – No. 8 overall, No. 2 guard – Belleville (MI)

5-star wing Jordyn Palmer – No. 9 overall, No. 3 wing – Westtown (PA)

5-star guard Ryan Carter – No. 12 overall, No. 4 guard – Friends’ Central (PA)

4-star forward Sydney Mobley – No. 29 overall, No. 10 forward – Big Walnut (OH) – Not included in top 3

4-star guard De’Andra Minor – No. 41 overall, No. 12 guard – Grind Prep (OK)

4-star guard Madeline Mignery – No. 45 overall, No. 14 guard – Cardinal Mooney (FL)

4-star forward Lisa Sirgi – No. 53 overall, No. 13 forward – Fort Erie (Canada)

4-star wing Nakhai Worthy – Unranked – Holy Innocents’ Episcopal (GA)

Forward Isabella Marion – Unranked (international) – Denmark

2028 (Super 60)

5-star point guard Chloe Johnson – No. 2 overall, No. 1 point guard – Marshall (MN)

5-star forward Sydney Douglas – No. 3 overall, No. 1 forward – Centennial (CA)

5-star forward Nyajuacni Riak – No. 4 overall, No. 2 forward – La Follette (WI)

5-star point guard Morghan Reckley – No. 5 overall, No. 2 point guard – Sandy Creek (GA)

5-star wing Ella Peper – No. 7 overall, No. 1 wing – Dexter Southfield (MA)

5-star guard Arianna Robinson – No. 10 overall, No. 3 guard – Plano East (TX)

4-star guard Erin Thomas – No. 15 overall, No. 8 guard – Princeton (OH)

4-star guard Jhaliana Guy – No. 16 overall, No. 9 guard – Bettendorf (IA)

4-star guard Janiyah Hargrave – No. 17 overall, No. 10 guard – Fairmont (OH)

4-star wing Khloe Nicholson – No. 19 overall, No. 2 wing – Quincy (IL)

4-star guard Dakhari Blankumsee – No. 21 overall, No. 12 guard – Winton Woods (OH)

4-star point guard Easton McCollough – No. 40 overall, No. 5 point guard – Farmington (AR)

4-star guard Payton Caudle – No. 52 overall, No. 21 guard – Fayetteville (AR)

4-star point guard Taylor Williams – No. 54 overall, No. 7 point guard – Bullis (MD)

4-star forward Leah Awe – No. 58 overall, No. 14 forward – Stevens Point Area (WI)

Wing Tara Nachbar – Unranked – Western Reserve (OH)

Forward Aisha Grace van Stein – Unranked (international) – Netherlands

2029 (Terrific 25)

4-star forward Carib Morris – No. 11 overall, No. 1 forward – South Forsyth (GA)

4-star post Jayden McClain – No. 12 overall, No. 1 post – Ryle (KY)

4-star wing Charlotte McCurry – No. 24 overall, No. 4 wing – John Hardin (KY)

2030

Guard Claire Stoops – Unranked (No rankings for 2030 yet) – IMG (FL)

(via ESPN’s SportsCenter NEXT Rankings)