John Pelphrey reflects on his time with The Unforgettables and an emotional Senior Night

John Pelphrey was part of a Kentucky men’s basketball team that will live on forever. Over 30 years later, the former Wildcat still has clear memories of what it took for The Unforgettables to reach the Elite 8 in the 1991-92 season.

Pelphrey was recently the spotlight of UK Sports Network’s latest episode of its Blue Bloods series, this one titled “Three decades after The Unforgettables, John Pelphrey hasn’t lost his fire”. In an eight-minute interview, the Paintsville native reminisced about his playing career at Kentucky, which started with the program being on probation and ended with his jersey in the Rupp Arena rafters.

One of four key members of The Unforgettables (along with Richie Farmer, Deron Feldhaus, and Sean Woods), Pelphrey remembers the coaching search process at the time. He says that other candidates, such as PJ Carlesimo and Lute Olson, passed over the job until Rick Pitino made the move from New York to the Bluegrass State.

Pitino quickly built Kentucky into a winning team, but probation meant the Wildcats couldn’t participate in the postseason. Pelphrey recalls Kentucky having an asterisk next to its name in the weekly standings when the Wildcats were at the top, which led to someone on campus coming up with “kiss our asterisk” t-shirts that everyone on the team had. He also reflected on Pitino’s influence, the ups and downs of his college career, and never wanting to play for any school other than UK.

But the best part of the video was Pelphrey fighting through emotions while talking about his father and a moment they shared on Senior Night.

“He said, ‘My goodness. Look where you’ve taken me.'” Pelphrey said, trying to hold back tears. “He’s standing in the middle of Rupp Arena. So, for me, I’m not good enough to have my jersey up there. I have literally been lifted up by so many people. Nobody more so than my parents.”

John Pelphrey gets emotional remembering senior day with his father and has a message for any kid who shares his dream of playing for @KentuckyMBB. pic.twitter.com/KVUqt7ykdQ — UK Sports Network (@UKSportsNetwork) May 22, 2026

Pelphrey was then asked by the producer if that’s the dream — if that’s the dream for a Kentucky-born boy. To share those moments with the people you love, with thousands of fans cheering for you?

“I would look them dead in the eye and say, ‘Is that your dream?'” Pelphrey said. “Is it? Because if it is, you can have it. But what are you willing to give up to get it?

“It is going to take everything. Not something. It’s going to take everything. Every day. At this place? This is an unforgiving place. The standard is above the standard. It’s miles past it. It’s like nothing you can even imagine. I can’t tell you what it’s going to be like. But yeah, if you want this, you want to get your parents at halfcourt? You can do that. But it’s gonna take everything you’ve got, every single day. I’m not any more special than anybody else. I just won’t quit. I’m gonna show up tomorrow.”

You can watch the full video by clicking the link here. Not only is it a real treat to hear Pelphrey look back on his time at Kentucky, but the video production takes it to another level.