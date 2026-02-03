John Schlarman's son visits Kentucky for junior day

One of the first orders of business for Kentucky head coach Will Stein upon taking this job was to rebuild the offensive line in Lexington. The Cats needed five new starters and needed to invest program resources to reestablish the Big Blue Wall. Stein did that by hiring three offensive line coaches and finding multiple starters in the portal in an effort to reestablish a program standard.

After securing a commitment from Ohio State guard transfer Tegra Tshabola, Stein sent out a tweet about Kentucky’s “Big Blue Wall”. The nickname for Kentucky’s offensive line was established when alum John Schlarman ran the offensive line room from 2013-20 until a multi-year battle with cancel took his life at age 45. His legacy still lives on today at the Joe Craft Football Training Facility in more ways than one.

Over the weekend, another member of the Schlarman family was inside the football building.

Ben had a great Junior Day at UK. It was great being back in the facility and seeing some familiar faces. pic.twitter.com/ENmEXsdX5D — Lee Anne Schlarman (@LSchlarman) February 1, 2026

John Schlarman’s son, Ben, is a class of 2028 prospect at Lexington (Ky.) Catholic. The linebacker is currently a sophomore and has a full cycle to get through before it becomes time to make a college decision. The recruiting process is just beginning for the second-oldest Schlarman but Kentucky got one of his first visits.

During his trip to see Stein’s program, Ben Schlarman posed with multiple pictures of his dad at Kentucky. Even with the coaching change, Schlarman’s Big Blue Wall lives on. His son might just follow in his dad’s footsteps.

