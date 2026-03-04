John Wall believes Mark Pope can win a title at Kentucky, but 'it's all about the fit' with rosters

When John Wall speaks, we listen. And ever since the Kentucky legend made the career switch to broadcasting, we’re hearing more and more from his basketball mind.

On Monday, Wall joined the Yahoo Sports Daily live show to talk about being honored by the Washington Wizards, his thoughts on the upcoming NBA Playoff race, and how he’s given back to his community, but the hosts also made sure to sneak in a few questions relating to Mark Pope‘s Wildcats.

Wall started off by acknowledging that injuries to the likes of Jaland Lowe and Jayden Quaintance should be included in the discussion when talking about this season’s Kentucky team. He was then asked the question that most of the Big Blue Nation wants an answer to: Does Pope need a general manager?

While a GM position might help Pope, Wall said it won’t matter unless the roster pieces work together. Kentucky has talent on this season’s roster, but it does not exactly lean into Pope’s strengths as an on-court coach.

“Yeah you can have a GM, but at the same time, it’s all about the fit,” Wall said. “What style are you running? Does your style fit my style of play?”

Wall added that he believes Pope can win a championship in Lexington. To do that, a team needs a clear identity. Last season’s group, Pope’s first as head coach, had one throughout most of the season. But his second team struggled with finding it, in large part due to injuries.

“You just gotta find what your team is about and build that identity,” Wall said. “That’s the most important thing. Once you get the identity, you know what you are. And I think that’s the hard part with Kentucky, their lineup changes so much, they don’t really know what their identity is.”

It does feel like Kentucky has established more of an identity as of late, settling in as a team that needs to get downhill and play with physicality to succeed. Pope deserves credit for putting this group in a position to still be successful in March.

But to Wall’s point, the season-long roster changes made it a longer path to reach this point. All it takes is one good stretch of basketball for the Wildcats to make some real noise in the postseason.

