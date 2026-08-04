John Wall refuses to Call the Hogs with Arkansas

John Wall is enjoying his retirement, making his rounds as a broadcaster with Amazon Prime and President of Basketball Operations at Howard, maybe stopping in at Big Blue Madness to do his dance in front of BBN with Mark Pope. His latest stop, however, won’t make fans too happy.

Well, it depends on how you look at it, I guess. On one hand, he’s in the Bahamas hanging out with his former coach — a Hall of Famer who gave him his first shot at superstardom as a Kentucky Wildcat. On the other, he’s mingling with an SEC foe and giving them advice on how to win games in a league he once dominated.

Wall joined the Arkansas Razorbacks during their foreign tour on Monday, sitting courtside for their 91-49 victory over Toros Del Valle. The good news? He didn’t do their stupid Call the Hog cult celebration — because he’s not a psychopath, obviously.

It's okay @JohnWall you can call the Hogs with us 🐗 pic.twitter.com/5zV4Q5Y356 — Arkansas Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) August 3, 2026

He did, however, talk to the team afterward and give them good advice on how to be successful under Coach Cal.

“Y’all could be one of the best defensive team Cal has had,” Wall said. “Y’all compete at a high level. Most importantly, though, he’s gonna get on your ass every day. Go out there and compete. … Cal don’t stop, it keeps going and it keeps going, keep building. Continue to work, I’m gonna be around and supporting.”

A few words postgame from one of Coach Cal’s best. 👏



Appreciate you stopping by, John Wall. pic.twitter.com/JcuR4l3pFQ — Arkansas Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) August 4, 2026

Yuck.

You know what else is gross? Arkansas having no self-respect by making a TikTok with Wall’s famous, “At 6-4 from Kentucky, welcome to D.C., number two, John Wall” Dougie clip during his rookie season with the Washington Wizards.

Come on, y’all. Can’t be name-dropping Kentucky in your own video.

Oh well. We know who he has tattooed on his arm.

Kentucky legend John Wall, forever and always.