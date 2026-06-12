John Wall says he would have made $30 million at Kentucky if NIL existed during his college days

If you weren’t living through it in real time, it’s hard to explain the celebrity status John Wall held during his one-and-done season at Kentucky.

Wall played an exciting brand of basketball, popularized a still-talked-about dance move that was literally named after him, and just looked and talked the part of the coolest hooper you’d ever seen and listened to. He was so popular that there was a song made about him. “Do The John Wall” by Troop 41 has 16 million views on YouTube. Wall’s high school mixtape, regarded as one of the best of all time, has 10 million views. Most of those views came 15 years ago when social media was still in its early days.

It didn’t take long for Wall to become a Kentucky icon, and soon after a national one. He won SEC Player of the Year and National Freshman of the Year, helping put the Wildcats back on the map under first-year head coach John Calipari. That turned into him being the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft, where he went on to enjoy an 11-year career (nine with the Washington Wizards) with five All-Star appearances. He’s as well-known and highly-regarded in Lexington as he is in the nation’s capital.

All of this leads me to ask the question: how much money would Wall have made at UK had NIL and revenue-sharing been a thing in 2010 during his college days? He actually answered that earlier this week during an appearance on the Off The Bench podcast.

“30 (million dollars),” Wall said, forming a three and a zero with his hands. “I had a dance. I had a song. I was marketable, handsome.“

Tough to argue against him there.

John Wall believes he would make $30 million per year in NIL money if he was entering college right now.



He gave that number and specific reasons why on the latest Off the Bench @CMillsPXP @JohnWall pic.twitter.com/Mga0jaWbwr — Chase Hughes (@chasedcsports) June 11, 2026

Admittedly, $30 million is a TON of money for a college freshman. Wall didn’t make $30 million per season with his NBA contract until his 10th year in the league. But as mentioned at the beginning of this article, he had the personality, skill, and likability that leads to big money in today’s NIL era. Hell, he probably would’ve gotten closer to that number than we think.

Wall even referenced new Kentucky commit Milan Momcilovic, a junior coming over from Iowa State, who reportedly signed for $7 million plus for one season at Kentucky. Momcilovic is an amazing college player and will do great things at UK, but he’s no John Wall. Not many are.

“I’m coming in number one player in the country with all this hype around me,” Wall continued. “It gotta be more than that.”

Knowing the craze that surrounded Wall at the time he came into college, the Big Blue Nation alone could have supplied that $30 million.