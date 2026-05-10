John Wall Secures No. 1 Pick in NBA Draft for Washington Wizards
John Wall is the Washington Wizards’ good luck charm. The former Kentucky point guard was on stage at the NBA Draft Lottery when the league announced the Wizards will get the No. 1 overall pick for the first time since he was selected back in 2010.
The NBA changed the lottery system in 2018-19. This is the first time the team with the worst record has received the top pick. Washington had a 14% chance to receive the top pick after posting a record of 17-65.
All of the cameras were on John Wall when the Wizards locked in the top pick of the 2026 NBA Draft. You’ll notice that he wasn’t the only former Kentucky Wildcat on stage. Tayshaun Prince, the Grizzlies’ vice president of basketball affairs, was on hand to help Memphis secure the No. 3 pick.
The evidence is clear. Want a top pick? Send a former Cat to the NBA Draft Lottery.
The stars seem to be aligning for the Wizards, a team that has struggled to get anything right in recent years. Washington made multiple trades this year to bring Trae Young and Anthony Davis to the District. They should pair nicely with the young core already assembled: Tre Johnson, Bub Carrington, and Alex Sarr. Now, they have a top pick to add to the mix.
- 1Trending
Frank Kepnang
commits to Kentucky
- 2New
Need to Know
Learn more about Big Franck.
- 3Hot
Iveon Lewis
UK adds 4-star WR
- 4Breaking
Another Series Loss
Bat Cats fall at Florida
- 5Hot
General Manager
Pope explains UK's approach
Get the On3 Top 10 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Who will the Wizards take? Many debated throughout the college basketball season if Darryn Peterson or AJ Dybansta should be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. With a proven point guard in place, expect Adam Silver to announce Dybansta’s name first when the league convenes at the Barclays Center on June 24.
The Indiana Pacers were the biggest losers in the NBA Draft Lottery. Following Tyrese Haliburton’s Achilles tear in game seven of the NBA Finals, they went down the tanking path. Thanks to a trade with the Clippers, Indiana could only keep its first-round draft pick if the Pacers selected in the Top 4. They had a 52.1% chance, but drew No. 5, sending the pick to Los Angeles. Woof.
2026 NBA Draft Order
1. Washington Wizards
2. Utah Jazz
3. Memphis Grizzlies
4. Chicago Bulls
5. LA Clippers (via IND)
6. Brooklyn Nets
7. Sacramento Kings
8. Atlanta Hawks (via NOP)
9. Dallas Mavericks
10. Milwaukee Bucks
11. Golden State Warriors
12. Oklahoma City Thunder (via LAC)
13. Miami Heat
14. Charlotte Hornets
15. Bulls (via POR)
16. Grizzlies (via ORL)
17. Thunder (via PHI)
18. Hornets (via PHX)
19. Raptors
20. Spurs (via ATL)
21. Pistons (via MIN)
22. 76ers (via HOU)
23. Hawks (via CLE)
24. Knicks
25. Lakers
26. Nuggets
27. Celtics
28. Timberwolves (via DET)
29. Cavs (via SAS)
30. Mavs (via OKC)
Subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel for press conferences, interviews, original shows, fan features, and exclusive content.
Discuss This Article
Comments have moved.
Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things Kentucky Sports in the new KSR Message Board.
KSBoard