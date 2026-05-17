John Wall wore Hanes socks from Walmart every game for good luck

John Wall has an absurd amount of natural talent for basketball, but even the best need a little luck. The former Wildcat represented his old team, the Washington Wizards, at the NBA lottery last week, hoping the 2010 No. 1 overall pick would serve as a positive omen to make the ping pong balls bounce in their favor in 2026.

It worked.

The Washington Wizards secured the No. 1 overall pick, where they will have their choice between a few top prospects, including AJ Dybanstya, Darryn Peterson, and Cam Boozer. Wall might have been the organization’s good luck charm for the day, but in a behind-the-scenes ESPN interview, he revealed a his own good luck charm: Walmart socks.

Wall said, “I’ve always had to play in a pair of Hanes crew socks from Walmart…and they got to be ultra cushioned. I need them.” As far as we can tell, Wall at least wore new Walmart Hanes socks. Wearing the same pair of socks all those years would have been kind of gross.

The NBA is a stickler for uniform rules, though. So, while Hanes might make a quality sock, Wall had to wear them underneath his NBA-approved socks. Presumably, he wore the same lucky socks during his time at Kentucky, underneath the school-approved Nike foot warmers.

But a pair of Walmart socks wasn’t the only special item Wall brought to the NBA lottery. He also had his late mother’s favorite necklace with him, which played a big part in his luck that day. After all, the lottery took place on Mother’s Day.

Sports, y’all.

Whether it is luck, skill, or coincidence, the vibes were right with John Wall and the Wizards. They will now draft the next No. 1 overall pick to play alongside another former No. 1 overall pick from Kentucky in Anthony Davis, whom the team traded for last season. No matter who they pick in the top spot, the team better gift him some lucky Walmart socks.