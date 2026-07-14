Jon Hood is channeling his inner John Robic as La Familia's new head coach

The day after his 35th birthday on May 9, Jon Hood received a belated Happy Birthday phone call from an old college teammate. Twany Beckham, now in year three as La Familia’s general manager, was on the other end. Beckham wanted to wish Hood well, but the conversation mostly centered around one thing.

Do you want to be the head coach of La Familia this summer?

A couple of months later, Hood was standing in his old practice gym with a whistle in his hand. His first experience as a head coach is coming, and it takes the form of a $2 million, winner-take-all annual event called The Basketball Tournament. To kick it off, Kentucky’s alumni team, La Familia, will take on Louisville’s alumni team, The Ville, in a best-of-three matchup beginning Saturday in Lexington.

This isn’t Hood’s first time serving as a coach, though. He’s been in the game ever since his five-year playing career (2009-14) as a Wildcat came to an end, making coaching stops at Missouri Western, Kentucky Wesleyan, and nearby Frederick Douglass High School. The Madisonville native was a teammate with Beckham for four of those seasons as a Wildcat.

Even back then, Beckham knew that Hood would eventually go into a life of coaching.

“Jon used to almost coach our second unit (at Kentucky),” Beckham, standing not far from Hood, told reporters Tuesday afternoon in the Joe Craft Center practice gym — the same gym they basically lived in as college student-athletes.

La Familia head coach Jon Hood getting ready to start practice here at the Craft Center pic.twitter.com/ogGtkRf6Sj — Maggie Davis (@MaggieDavisTV) July 14, 2026

That phone call in May didn’t need to last long. Hood took the job. He’ll be La Familia’s third coach in three years, all of them UK alumni. Hood knows what it takes to coach a team made up mostly of former John Calipari players, too.

But he also has plenty of John Robic mixed into his coaching style.

“There’s a lot of John Robic in me, there’s a lot of Cal in me. Our head coach, (Missouri Western’s) Will Martin, would say all the time after practice, he’d come up to me and say, ‘Oh, you’re bringing out the Cal or bringing out the Robic or Coach (Orlando Antigua) sayings today, are we?'”

Robic was a longtime assistant coach at Kentucky under Calipari (and even back during their Memphis days). He was Calipari’s right-hand man for most of their time together in Lexington. Robic, who eventually took on an administrative role in 2021, was known for helping craft Kentucky’s offense during the 2010s.

“If there’s anybody in my life I’ve ever come across that is John Robic, it is Jon Hood,” Beckham added. “That was his guy when he was here and he just has Coach Robic’s personality when it comes to how he organizes guys, how he runs practices. He’s all serious, he’s all business.”

Hood took plenty of Robic’s traits (and some of Calipari’s and Antigua’s) and added them to his arsenal, but with his own twist on it.

“I don’t stay as still as Cal or KP (Kenny Payne) or Robes, but I move quite a bit,” Hood said. “I mean, I’ll run up and down the floor with the guys in certain drills. So I do take some, but there’s a healthy mixture of myself in there.”

As a first-time head coach, Hood already knows how he wants La Familia to play. A fast-paced offense that runs the floor will be key. Beckham says to expect a ton of ball movement, more so than what we saw from the team’s last two TBT runs. The offense will be quick with an emphasis on outside shooting.

The Big Blue Nation can see Hood channel his inner Robic in just a few days.

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