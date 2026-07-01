Jon Rothstein previews the SEC with power rankings and preseason All-SEC teams

It’s the week of the Southeastern Conference for Jon Rothstein — and he’s got plenty to say about the Kentucky Wildcats.

Rothstein, who interviewed head coach Mark Pope for 24 minutes earlier this week, has used the last couple of days to break down SEC rosters, rattle off power rankings, and hand out superlatives. What does he think about Kentucky heading into year three of the Pope era? He explained his thoughts on the Wildcats in multiple videos with CBS Sports.

We’ll start with SEC preseason power rankings, where Rothstein has Kentucky sitting in 5th, just one spot below John Calipari‘s Arkansas squad. Florida, Texas, and Tennessee make up the top three, respectively.

On that note, Rothstein has Kentucky at 16th nationally in his 2026-27 preseason college basketball rankings. He has “10-12” SEC teams making the NCAA Tournament, adding that he’d be surprised if it were fewer than 11.

via CBS Sports

Rothstein also handed out some SEC preseason awards. Kentucky was again in the mix.

Florida’s Thomas Haugh, who is coming off a First Team All-SEC season before turning down the NBA Draft, was tabbed as the SEC Preseason Player of the Year. Haugh will also be a preseason All-American pick for Rothstein. Joining Haugh on Rothstein’s All-SEC Preseason First Team for next season are Tyler Tanner (Vanderbilt), Josh Hubbard (Mississippi State), Rueben Chinyelu (Florida), and new Wildcat Milan Momcilovic.

via CBS Sports

The final Kentucky note from Rothstein comes via his SEC breakout player selections. He’s high on rising sophomore Malachi Moreno, tabbing him as one of his five breakout picks for next season. Moreno joins Isaiah Brown (Florida), London Jemison (Alabama), DeWayne Brown (Tennessee), and Patton Pinkins (Ole Miss) on that list. Rothstein also went through 10 potential breakout freshmen, although none of UK’s two rookies (Mason Williams, Zyon Hawthorne) made the cut.

To hear Rothstein’s full preseason thoughts on Kentucky and the rest of the SEC, check out the video below.