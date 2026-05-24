Jordan Burks will finish his collegiate career at Oklahoma State

The college basketball transfer portal window is closed but players are still making decisions. A former Kentucky player has found a fourth home. Jordan Burks is staying in the Big 12 after spending last season at UCF.

The class of 2023 signee will spend his senior season playing for Oklahoma State after stops at UK, Georgetown, and UCF.

NEWS: UCF transfer forward Jordan Burks has committed to Oklahoma State, he told @On3.



The 6-9 junior averaged 13.3 points and 4.8 rebounds per game this season. Previously played at Kentucky and Georgetown. https://t.co/8R8FNMV4d5 pic.twitter.com/VW9smNnCpT — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) May 23, 2026

Jordan Burks had a career year in 2025-26 on an NCAA Tournament team at UCF. The 6-foot-9 forward posted career highs in points (13.3), rebounds (4.8), starts (33), and minutes (28.2). Burks owned .455/.373/.782 shooting splits as a wing and occasional stretch four. Burks shot 37.5 percent from three in conference play. Perhaps his biggest performance came in the NCAA Tournament when Burks scored 22 points with six three-point field goals in a 75-71 loss to UCLA in a 7 vs. 10 first-round game. The veteran will look to continue that production in Stillwater.

The multi-time power conference transfer spent his true freshman season at Kentucky for the 2023-24 season. He was a late addition to John Calipari‘s final squad in Lexington. The forward averaged 1.9 points and 1.7 rebounds in 7.2 minutes per game in 20 appearances as a true freshman. Burks was best remembered for his 13-point, five-rebound performance in a blowout road win over Vanderbilt.

College basketball free agency is not over yet.

2026-27 Kentucky Roster Tracker

RETURNERS (5)

PORTAL ADDITIONS (5)

INTERNATIONAL ADDITIONS (1)

HS SIGNEES (2)

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