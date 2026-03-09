Lexington Bryan Station defensive back Jordan Haskins commits to Louisville

The spring visit push has started across the college football landscape. Programs are now starting to push for commitments. Kentucky saw tight end target Seneca Driver come off the board with a commitment to Oklahoma on Saturday. He was not the only four-star prospect in the Bluegrass to make his college decision this weekend.

Lexington (Ky.) Bryan Station defensive back Jordan Haskins also made his announcement this weekend. Vince Marrow has recorded a very big recruiting win for Louisville.

“One of the biggest reasons for my decision is the strong relationship I’ve built with the coaching staff,” Haskins told Rivals. “During my visits and meetings, they really took the time to sit down with me and show me how I fit in their defensive scheme and how they see me developing in their program.”

“I’ve built great relationships with Coach (Steve) Ellis, Coach (Brandon) Sharp, and Coach (Mark) Ivey, and their development process really stands out. Vince Marrow was also heavily involved. They’ve consistently developed players over the years, and I truly believe Louisville is the right place to help me reach the next level.”

Jordan Haskins is the No. 371 overall player in the 2027 Rivals Industry Ranking and the No. 6 player in Kentucky. Louisville now has three commitments from top-10 players in Kentucky. Jordan’s dad, J.T. Haskins, played college football at Louisville.

Kentucky wants to make in-state recruiting a priority under Will Stein. The Wildcats earned commitments from Larron Westmoreland (Jeffersontown) and Brady Hull (Pulaski County) but saw two other targets come off the board this weekend.

Kentucky’s 2027 recruiting class

Player Position High School Ranking Larron Westmoreland S (6-5, 180) Jeffersontown (Ky.) High High 3 (No. 403 overall) Brady Hull iOL (6-1, 285) Somerset (Ky.) Pulaski County 3-star (No. 613 overall)

KSR has been delivering UK Sports news in the most ridiculous manner for almost two decades. Now, you can get even more coverage of the Cats with KSR+. Now is the perfect time to join our online community. Subscribe now for premium articles, in-depth scouting reports, inside intel, bonus recruiting coverage, and access to KSBoard, our message board featuring thousands of Kentucky fans around the globe.

JOIN HERE