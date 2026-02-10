Kentucky is finalist for Bryan Station defensive back Jordan Haskins

The new Kentucky staff is playing catch-up with a loaded 2027 in-state crop. After a very busy evaluation period in January, the Cats have positioned themselves to win multiple big-time recruitments in the Bluegrass. A defensive back in their own backyard took the next step in his recruitment on Monday.

Lexington (Ky.) Bryan Station defensive back Jordan Haskins cut his list of schools to six. Kentucky is joined by Illinois, Indiana, Louisville, Missouri, and Virginia Tech.

🚨NEWS🚨 Rivals 4-star CB Jordan Haskins is down to Illinois, Missouri, Kentucky, Louisville, Indiana and Virginia Tech, via @SWiltfong_💥



Read: https://t.co/Unmjr6DqgE pic.twitter.com/EMti8xceAh — Rivals (@Rivals) February 9, 2026

“I love the energy that’s coming into the program! I think Coach (Will) Stein is going to come in and change things around in the program and get them to a top team in the SEC,” Haskins told Steve Wiltfong. “They have lots of great things to say about me and how I can fit into Coach (Jay) Bateman’s defense!”

Jordan Haskins is the No. 319 overall prospect in the 2027 Rivals Industry Ranking and the No. 6 player in Kentucky. In January, the defensive back to junior day visits to Illinois and Missouri. Kentucky also got Haskins on campus for a midweek visit. More visits are expected to occur once spring practice begins in March. UK will push to get one of those visits before summer official visits come into focus.

Kentucky is a major contender for yet another high-profile in-state recruit.

Want more coverage of the Cats? Join KSR+

KSR has been delivering UK Sports news in the most ridiculous manner for almost two decades. Now, you can get even more coverage of the Cats with KSR+. In the middle of a pressure-packed Kentucky basketball season for Mark Pope, now is the perfect time to join our online community. Subscribe now for premium articles, in-depth scouting reports, inside intel, bonus recruiting coverage, and access to KSBoard, our message board featuring thousands of Kentucky fans around the globe.

JOIN HERE