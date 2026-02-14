Jordan Obi not in starting lineup 'not a demotion', more about 'trying to get her comfortable'

We saw a different look from Kentucky’s starting lineup against Texas A&M. All season long — other than when Teonni Key has been out with injury — the first five has always been Tonie Morgan, Jordan Obi, Amelia Hassett, Key and Clara Strack. However, in the 75-55 win over the Aggies, Asia Boone started at the two while Obi was the team’s sixth man.

Prior to the A&M game, Obi had only scored seven total points in Kentucky’s last three games. She struggled to find her groove against Arkansas and Vanderbilt, and she only took one shot in 29 minutes of play at Texas. Clearly, the Penn transfer was in a bit of a rut.

Additionally, Boone entered Thursday’s game already averaging more minutes per game, and considering that she was coming off five consecutive games in double figures, a switch just made sense.

Of course, when a player like Obi, who has started all year, is abruptly removed from the starting lineup, it can be seen as her sliding down the rotation, but that wasn’t Kenny Brooks‘ intention by making the move.

“It was not a demotion by no means,” Brooks said after the A&M game. “It was not a demotion, and I made sure she understood that. I think the last time I was in here, I talked about trying to get her comfortable, trying to get everybody comfortable, and we felt like especially after the Vandy game and then the Texas game, she just didn’t look comfortable, especially in the beginning.”

Both Obi and Boone seemed to benefit from the adjustment. Boone had one of her best games a Cat, putting up 19 points on 4-9 shooting from deep, while Obi had eight points and eight rebounds in the 20-point victory. Obi subbed in with 6:44 to go in the first quarter, and instead of being at shooting guard, she got some run at power forward.

“So, we just thought, ‘Hey, let’s let her first action be at the four spot so that she can kind of get some touches’,” Brooks noted. “She got off to a great start. She had an and one right away because she’s around the basket, she did a float out, she hit a three. She missed some layups tonight that she normally makes, but all in all, her energy was really good. I had to make sure I talked to her about that situation because her attitude has been tremendous, even through the struggle. She’s been playing hard. She’s been trying to figure it out. Has not dropped her head, has not moved at all, and that’s why I wanted to make sure that she understood it was not a demotion, and she took it extremely well. Came in, gave her some really good energy, and I thought she had one of her better games in a long time.”

It’ll be interesting to see that if this new starting lineup will be the one that we see for the rest of the season, especially if Kentucky keeps winning like they did against the Aggies.

