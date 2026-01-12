Jordan Obi was 'unbelievable' with her relentless effort to propel Kentucky to win over Oklahoma

There were a lot of big-time performances that helped give Kentucky the edge against Oklahoma, but to ice the game with time winding down, it was Jordan Obi who came through in the clutch.

For the last several games, Obi hadn’t impacted things on too great of a level, but when the Cats had a late lead against the Sooners, hoping to burn some clock and maybe get a bucket to extend the lead, Obi reeled in two consecutive offensive rebounds to keep the clock moving.

From 2:10 to 1:02 in the fourth quarter, Oklahoma didn’t touch the ball, and that’s what ended up getting Kentucky the win.

After the game, Kenny Brooks praised the senior for her effort against Oklahoma. She was great all game long, which led to that big moment.

“Jordan missed — I don’t know, three, four, 19 — how many layups did you miss in the game,” Brooks joked with Obi sitting next to her. “Then, she had a play, and I’ll probably remember this for the rest of my life. She made a play right before the half, and clearly the ball was going out on them, and we would have got the last possession, and she hustled and tried to save it. My body language was bad because I was disappointed, and then when she looked at me, I was like man, you can’t fault a kid for their effort. I think before I even went and talked to the coaches, I went in and talk to her, and I said, you know, I’ll never fault you for your effort. We just got to play smarter. She was huge, huge for us.”

Fast forward to late in the fourth quarter, and Obi’s relentless, attacking mentality came up yet again when it was needed most.

“Before I knew it, I looked up and it was a minute to go, and it seemed like we started that possession — it was like two minutes ago,” Brooks said of Obi’s late offensive rebounds. “So, that was huge, just limiting their offensive possibilities and opportunities. That was really big. I thought the resiliency to fight through and after we hadn’t really been — our gameplan, because they’re so fast and getting the ball out — we only sent three people to the boards. We wanted to make sure we had two people back. So, for us to really come through at the end and come up with those key rebounds is really big for us.”

Obi finished the game with 11 points and six rebounds, but it was the key plays that she made with the game on the line that made Thursday night one to remember for her. As Brooks later put it in his press conference, “Jordan was unbelievable.”

