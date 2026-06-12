Jordan Page, The No. 11-Ranked Player in 2027, Talks Kentucky Offer

Jordan Page has been on Kentucky’s radar for most of this year. Now, things are ramping up for the 2027 four-star guard, who just added an offer.

Page, the 6-foot-5, 195-pound shooting guard from Broughton (Raleigh, NC), talked to reporters recently at the NBPA Top 100 Camp. During that conversation, he shared thoughts on his recent offer from Kentucky.

“It’s been great,” Page said. “I’ve been talking to them since the end of last year until now. I’ve been talking to them more lately. It’s been great. Coach [Mark] Pope came to my school and offered me.”

Page earned the Kentucky offer in early May. UK has been eying him since then, during the first live period, and through the recent NBPA Top 100 Camp.

“They just like how I play hard, how I play the right way, and things of that nature,” Page said. “They’ve been talking about how good a school Kentucky is.”

A Lot of Schools Getting in the Mix

Jordan Page used the recent weekend at the NBPA Top 100 Camp to make an impression on college coaches. He said that, in addition to Kentucky, Arizona, UNC, Houston, Tennessee, NC State, Michigan, UConn are all involved.

“I’m going to stay humble, keep the main thing the main thing, and keep hooping to do my thing,” Page said.

Page said he’s talked to Baylor, Kentucky, and Houston about setting up official visits. He has nothing on the books yet.

Page is looking to get through this AAU season with Garner Road on the Adidas 3SSB Circuit before making any decisions. However, he remains busy evaluating his options.

“It’s great,” Page said. “I love seeing the new coaches and seeing what they have prepared for this next season.”

Page is the No. 11 overall player in the Rivals Industry Ranking. Rivals ranks him as the No. 3 shooting guard and the No. 14 overall player in the class.

“Winning comes first, then production,” he said. “I want to get better as much as I can when I’m there.”