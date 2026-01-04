Indiana lands commitment from TCU QB transfer Josh Hoover

The worst kept secret in this year’s transfer portal was finally made official on Sunday. Ahead of a huge national semifinal contest against Oregon, Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti appears to have found his next star quarterback.

For the third season in a row, the Hoosiers have added a veteran starting quarterback. Josh Hoover will be the new QB1 in Bloomington.

Kentucky and Louisville were recently mentioned as contenders for Hoover. However, Indiana was always considered the heavy favorite once the multi-year starter in the Big 12 entered the transfer portal. Josh Hoover was a former Indiana commit during the 2022 high school cycle who flipped once SMU head coach Sonny Dykes skipped town to take the same job at TCU.

Josh Hoover took over as TCU’s starting quarterback in 2023 under offensive coordinator Kendal Briles. The young player would never look back.

Season Completion Percentage Passing Yards Passing Touchdowns Interceptions 2023 62.1% (185-of-298) 2,206 15 9 2024 66.5% (313-of-471) 3,949 27 11 2025 65.9% (272-of-413) 3,472 29 13 Career 65.2% (771-of-1,183) 9,629 71 33

Hoover ranked in the top 15 nationally in pass attempts per game both in 2024 and 2025. Briles asked a lot of his quarterback and that led to some big numbers. Interceptions (2.8% career interception rate) have been a problem, but the quarterback has been consistent and has shown that he can carry an offense. TCU struggled to run the football, but Hoover played a key part in helping this unit play at a top-25 level in both 2023 and 2024 before there was some slippage in 2025. Hoover will be leaving an RPO-heavy offense in the Big 12 for an RPO-heavy defense in the Big Ten.

A huge name is officially off the board.

Where transfer QBs have committed

These are the power conference programs who have landed quarterbacks to this point in the transfer portal cycle.

Player Former School New School On3 Rank Drew Mestemaker North Texas Oklahoma State No. 4 overall (QB2) Josh Hoover TCU Indiana No. 15 overall (QB6) Rocco Becht Iowa State Penn State No. 28 overall (QB9) Kenny Minchey Notre Dame Nebraska No. 44 overall (QB10) Cutter Boley Kentucky Arizona State No. 75 overall (QB12) Lincoln Kienholz Ohio State Louisville No. 88 overall (QB15) Colton Joseph Old Dominion Wisconsin No. 133 overall (QB18) Billy Edwards Jr. Wisconsin North Carolina No. 151 overall (QB20) Alex Manske Iowa State Penn State No. 248 overall (QB28) Alonza Barnett III James Madison UCF No. 399 overall (QB36) Jaylen Raynor Arkansas State Iowa State No. 754 overall (QB52)

The quarterbacks are starting to come off the board in the first commitment wave but there are still plenty of options available. Sam Leavitt (Arizona State) and Brendan Sorsby (Cincinnati) remain the top available options while some others work through the recruiting process.

Head on a swivel.