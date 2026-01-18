Joshua Braun receives invite to Shrine Bowl

Joshua Braun went one-and-done at Kentucky after previous stints at Florida and Arkansas. Now the long-time SEC starter is looking to find a home in the NFL. A big step was taken this week.

The former class of 2020 recruit has been invited to one of the biggest NFL Draft showcase events. Braun will join multiple Kentucky teammates at the East-West Shrine Bowl.

First played in 1925, the Shrine Bowl is the longest-running college football all-star game in the country. This year’s contest will be at The Star in Frisco, Texas, the home of the Dallas Cowboys. The Senior Bowl has eclipsed this contest in prestige, but the Shrine Bowl has received more shine since its move to the Lonestar State. The event also serves as a fundraiser for Shriner’s Children’s. Kentucky center Jager Burton, defensive tackle David Gusta, and wide receiver Kendrick Law will also be at this pre-draft event.

Joshua Braun spent three seasons at Florida to begin his collegiate career. After beginning his career playing for Dan Mullen, Braun spend one season in Gainesville under Billy Napier. After starting in seven games as a sophomore in 2021, Braun took a redshirt in 2022. The Sunshine State native and former four-star recruit was a two-year starter at Arkansas from 2023-24. Braun did not miss a game with the Razorbacks. The guard earned second-team All-SEC honors in 2023. The guard moved again and landed at Kentucky in 2025 where he started all 12 games for the Wildcats.

The offensive lineman is beginning his pro football journey. Joshua Braun started 36 consecutive games to end his college career in the SEC and has played over 3,200 career snaps with time spent at both guard spots. Braun will take that experience to Texas to try and secure a spot in the draft next week.

Shrine Bowl practices begin on Friday, Jan. 22. The game takes place on Tuesday, Jan. 27.