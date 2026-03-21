Joshua Jefferson 'happy' with ankle progress, still undecided on playing vs. Kentucky

Iowa State superstar Joshua Jefferson is one of the biggest storylines of March Madness right now, going down with an ankle injury in the team’s blowout win vs. Tennessee State and missing all but three minutes. Since then, he’s been seen on crutches and continues to wear a boot with his status vs. Kentucky still very much up in the air.

When asked about the Second Team All-American’s availability going into the Round of 32, head coach T.J. Otzelberger said it’s fair to say he’s ‘unlikely’ to suit up against the Wildcats.

“Right now, we’re continuing to evaluate,” he said. “It appears unlikely [he’ll play], but we never want to rule anything out.”

As Otzelberger was at the podium, Jefferson himself spoke to the media in the ISU locker room and agreed with the latter part of that statement made by the head coach — not ruling anything out.

“I’d just say we’ll see how I’m feeling in the morning,” he told KSR.

The 6-9 wing, who is currently averaging 16.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest, opened up about the recovery process and what has to happen over the next 24 hours to potentially give it a go against Kentucky.

“Yeah, they’re giving me some pretty good medicine and they know what they’re talking about,” Jefferson said of the training staff. They helped me through my knee surgery when I was here and then they’re doing a good job with this. … I was a little sore (waking up this morning), but I was feeling much better than I was before I fell asleep, so I’m happy with that. …

“Feeling pretty good, it’s healing better. Not in pain as much anymore. (The swelling) is still in there, but it’s getting worked out right now.”

The plan is to skip practice on Saturday to give his ankle as much time as possible to heal and then, after continued treatment, see where things are on Sunday before making a final call.

“Just going to take off today and see how we’re feeling in the morning. I’ll be out today, and then we’ll see how I’m feeling in the morning,” he said, adding he’s been using a Normatec recovery system for compression with ‘some weight-bearing stuff.’

The hope is that if he’s able to play, he’s able to make the same impact he’s been making all season long as one of the best players in college basketball. Jefferson isn’t telling himself he has to hit a certain threshold percentage-wise in terms of being closer to full strength, but he wants to be a two-way threat that puts Iowa State in a position to win games.

And he’s pleased with his progress toward that level of ability.

“Just what you guys have seen all season, being able to move and be versatile on the floor and be able to make the moves I’ve been making all year,” he said. “… I don’t really think I have a percent in mind, but I’d just say I’m happy about where I’m at right now.”

Is he willing to play through the pain if that’s what it comes down to — probably the only path to him taking the floor against the Wildcats? He said he’s done it before and he’s happy to do it again if he can.

“I’ve played through a lot of injuries throughout my time, so I definitely know how to do it when I’m able to.”