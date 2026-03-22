Availability Report: Iowa State star Joshua Jefferson is questionable vs. Kentucky
Everyone has been on Joshua Jefferson watch since Iowa State’s star player injured his ankle before the first media timeout on Friday. Over the last 24-plus hours, all of the arrows pointed to the Cyclones playing without their best player in the Round of 32. Although his coach said it was unlikely that Jefferson would play on Sunday, the wait technically continues.
Availability reports have become a staple in modern college athletics. This public information has become weekly news in the SEC. We now have them in the NCAA Tournament. Jefferson is listed as questionable on tonight’s availability report, along with Xzavion Mitchell.
[NCAA Tournament Availability Report]
Joshua Jefferson entered the NCAA Tournament averaging 16.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 4.9 assists on .470/.345/.700 shooting splits in 31.8 minutes per game. The senior earned second-team All-American honors this season. Jefferson currently ranks No. 2 in KenPom’s Player of the Year standings. Jefferson is a pure stat sheet stuffer who ranked top-10 in the Big 12 in defensive rebound percentage, assist rate, steal percentage, fouls drawn per 40 minutes, and free throw rate. Jefferson recorded two triple-doubles in conference play this season. Tonight’s update comes just after Iowa State head coach T.J. Otzelberger admitted that the versatile forward was doubtful.
“Right now, we’re continuing to evaluate,” Otzelberger told reporters in St. Louis. “It appears unlikely (he’ll play), but we never want to rule anything out.”
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Tipoff time
UK vs. Iowa State will be a Sunday matinee
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Jefferson was spotted riding a knee scooter around the Ballpark Village in St. Louis after Iowa State’s practice.
Kentucky could be facing a short-handed Iowa State squad. Vice versa is also true. Starting point guard Jaland Lowe and center Jayden Quaintance remain unavailable for the Wildcats.
No. 7 Kentucky vs. No. 2 Iowa State: How to Watch
- Tipoff: 2:45 p.m. ET
- TV: CBS (Spero Dedes, Jim Spanarkel, Jon Rothstein)
- Local Radio: UK Sports Network (Tom Leach, Goose Givens)
- AM: 840 WHAS, 630 WLAP
- FM: 98.1 WBUL
You can also follow along on the KSR LIVE BLOG, which will start a few hours before tipoff, and join the conversation on KSBoard.
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