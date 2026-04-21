Josie Gilvin enters transfer portal, needs waiver to be eligible for another season

Kentucky women’s basketball is losing another guard this offseason, but it’s one that you would have expected considering she just played her senior season. However, Josie Gilvin has entered the transfer portal, according to a report from On3’s Talia Goodman.

Gilvin will need a waiver to play next season unless the proposed 5-for-5 is grandfathered in this offseason. Denzel Aberdeen did the same thing over on the men’s side.

The 6-foot guard averaged 1.2 points per game in her lone year in Lexington. She played just 6.7 minutes per game in 24 appearances. Gilvin spent the first three years of collegiate career at Western Kentucky, where she was an all-conference player as a junior, averaging 13.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.6 steals and 2.4 assists per game while shooting 41.3% from deep.

Gilvin started to carve out a bit of a role for herself in the backcourt, but that ultimately didn’t translate into a ton of meaningful minutes. There were times when she showed some flashes of what she was at WKU, most notably against South Carolina in the SEC Tournament, where she made a few good defensive plays.

Her best scoring game at Kentucky came on Dec. 19 against Wright State, when she tallied seven points in 14 minutes of action.

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