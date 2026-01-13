'It's a Real Kind of Beef': Kentucky RB Jovantae Barnes on the Red River Rivalry Backfield Forming with CJ Baxter

The 2026 Kentucky football backfield is set to have two different sides of the Red River Rivalry. CJ Baxter is coming from Texas, while Jovantae Barnes is coming from Oklahoma, and it’s clear the rivalry is alive and well.

“It’s a real kind of beef. It’s nothing fake, but we’re going to put that to the side,” Barnes told KSR during a special Here Comes the Boom episode on Monday. We are trying to achieve one thing, and that’s a national championship and an SEC championship. I’m excited that he chose to come here. I feel like we can learn from each other and build from each other, and have a great relationship. We’re going to put that in the past. It’s still F those guys on the other side.”

However, since the signings, Barnes has already started talking with Baxter. He’s excited for what they can do together.

“I’ve chopped it up with a couple of the guys coming in. Me and CJ [Baxter] have been texting back and forth. I’m excited for that, getting to know him,” Barnes said. “Obviously, there are a lot of people going around and saying running back duo. We’re trying to build that for next year now, so when he gets here, that can be strong.”

The 5-foot-11.5, 185-pound running back joins Kentucky after playing in four games this past year. Barnes totaled 1,469 yards and 13 TDs in his time with the Sooners.

“I’m very explosive and a guy who you’ve seen a little bit of what I can do. [Kentucky] views me differently,” Barnes said. “They view me as somebody who can come in, make an impact right away, and showcase something that they feel like they can showcase on a bigger stage. They can use me a lot more than I have in my past. That’s something I was really looking for, more opportunities. That’s really all they had for me: more opportunities and making sure they’d utilize me in this offense. It was a no-brainer.”

Will Stein is ‘Very Motivated’

Jovantae Barnes has already gotten connected with the entire coaching staff. UK head coach Will Stein and running back coach Kolby Smith have led the charge.

“It was a no-brainer where I wanted to go,” Barnes said.

On his visit, Barnes got to see how close the new Kentucky staff was with each other. It was impressive given the quick transition.

“I know this is a new staff and everybody is trying to get situated in their own situation, but it felt like everybody had already been here for years,” Barnes said. “I pay attention to that a lot because, coming from the situation I’m from, where I came from, it was always based on brotherhood and family. I’ve seen that here a lot. I loved that. I just wanted to be a part of it. I know Coach Stein is building something special, so I wanted to be a part of that as well.”

As for Stein himself, Barnes has gotten to know the first-year Kentucky coach. He said Stein is a “young guy” with “a lot of energy.”

“He’s very motivated. I know he’s all-around blessed to be in this situation. I know he’s going to take full advantage of it,” Barnes said. “It’s something that’s going to flip the switch. A lot of people try to overlook Kentucky, but this is something that a lot of people have to pay attention to this year because it’s going to be exciting. I know he’s going to bring a lot to the table. He’s going to take over.”

