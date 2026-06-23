Julius Randle has been traded ahead of the NBA Draft

It was a KAT-for-Cat trade made between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the New York Knicks back in 2024, with the Wolves sending Karl-Anthony Towns to NY in exchange for Julius Randle, among other moving parts. We know now in 2026 that the Knickerbockers won that trade by a country mile, thanks to the franchise’s first world championship in 53 years.

Minnesota drove that point home even further late Monday evening by sending Randle back to the Empire State — but a little down the road, now to Brooklyn. The former Wildcat star is now a Net, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania.

It’s a three-team deal that will send Randle and the No. 28 pick in this week’s 2026 NBA Draft to the Brooklyn Nets, Nic Claxton to the Chicago Bulls and the No. 33 pick back to Minnesota.

Charania later added that it’s a salary-driven move to free up cash and help retain some of the team’s other top talent, namely Ayo Dosunmu. And the Wolves had to attach a first-round pick to make it worthwhile for the Nets — a pretty brutal blow to Randle’s ego, especially going to the team no one cares about in New York, now more than ever.

He can cry on his yacht making nearly $70 million over the next two seasons with just short of $200 million in career earnings, sure, but his co-star will be Michael Porter for a team that won 20 games in 2025-26. Randle can stat-pad coming off a season averaging 21.1 PPG, 6.7 RPG and 5.0 APG, but it’ll likely be in losing efforts, unfortunately.

Randle is averaging 19.2 points, 8.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 32.1 minutes per contest across 709 career games in 12 seasons. The 31-year-old is a three-time NBA All-Star and two-time All-NBA member out of Kentucky — producing essentially from the minute he entered the league in 2014.

Maybe the former top-10 pick can turn Brooklyn into a winning situation? We certainly hope so for his sake. If not, enjoy the money and life in NYC while putting up career numbers, big fella.