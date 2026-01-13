Justin Burke Named Kentucky Tight Ends Coach

Justin Burke was the first reported addition to Will Stein‘s Kentucky coaching staff. Then, things went quiet for a long time. Finally, earlier this week, we got confirmation that he will have a role on the staff with his fellow former Louisville quarterback. On Monday, Kentucky announced Burke will coach the Wildcats’ tight ends.

“I’m fired up to have Justin Burke as our tight ends coach,” Stein said in a statement. “I’ve known Justin a long time and have seen firsthand the kind of coach and person he is. I’ve always admired how he builds genuine relationships with his players and brings energy to everything he does. Justin is an outstanding teacher of the game and a relentless recruiter. Our tight ends are going to thrive under his guidance, and we’re excited to welcome him and his family back to his hometown of Lexington.”

Burke is a Lexington native who’s returning home after serving as the UTSA offensive coordinator for the last three seasons, helping the Roadrunners transition from C-USA to the AAC. Last fall, his offense ranked in the Top 15 nationally, scoring more than 35 points per game.

“I’m very excited to be at Kentucky and to join Will Stein’s staff,” Burke said. “Will and I have shared a long journey together at multiple stops, and the opportunity to help him build Kentucky football back into a championship-level program is truly special.

“My wife, Kaitlin, and I are also thrilled to be back in our hometown. I have so much pride in this place, and returning to the program where I grew up watching Kentucky greats like Tim Couch and Craig Yeast is surreal. On top of that, I’m eager to get to work with an outstanding tight end room. There’s real talent in that group, and I can’t wait to get started.”

Burke has worked side-by-side with Stein for a long time. Before Stein took over at Oregon, their only time apart was during Burke’s run at USF from 2017-19.

A Lexington Catholic product, he guided the Knights to a 3A State Championship during his senior season. He was named the 2005 Kentucky Gatorade Player of the Year after throwing for a state record 62 touchdowns and 3,789 total yards. Burke initially committed to play for NC State, but transferred to Louisville to finish out his college career, appearing in 13 games over two seasons for the Cards.

Burke is inheriting a tight end room that’s returning some talented pieces. We learned in the last week that Willie Rodriguez and Mikkel Skinner are running it back in 2026.

Justin Burke Resume

Year Position School Bowl Games 2024-25 Offensive Coordinator/ Quarterbacks UTSA First Responder Bowl (2025), Myrtle Beach Bowl (2024) 2023 Offensive Coordinator UTSA Frisco Bowl (2023) 2022 Associate Head Coach/Special Teams Coordinator/Tight Ends UTSA Cure Bowl (2022) 2020-21 Offensive Analyst UTSA First Responder Bowl (2020), Frisco Bowl (2021) 2017-19 Special Teams Coordinator/Tight Ends USF Birmingham Bowl (2017), Gasparilla Bowl (2018) 2016 Quality Control/Tight Ends Texas 2014-15 Offensive Special Assistant Texas Texas Bowl (2014) 2013 Offensive Quality Control Louisville Russell Athletic Bowl (2013) 2011-12 Offensive Graduate Assistant Louisville Belk Bowl (2011)

