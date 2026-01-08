Florida State linebacker transfer Justin Cryer visits Kentucky

Kentucky has a need at linebacker to address. New targets keep emerging as we now have moved into Day 7 on the transfer portal window. At the halfway point, an ACC starter made his way up to Lexington for a surprise visits.

Florida State transfer Justin Cryer was on campus on Tuesday. The college football free agent made stops at the Joe Craft Football Training Facility and Rupp Arena.

Justin Cryer was a class of 2023 from Texas who signed with Northwestern. However, head coach Pat Fitzgerald was fired in July less than two months from the start of the 2023 college football season amid hazing accusations. That created a window for Northwestern players to enter the transfer portal. Cryer did and landed at Florida State. The linebacker would spend three seasons in Mike Norvell‘s program.

As a true freshman on FSU’s undefeated ACC title team, Justin Cryer appeared in 13 games and made 12 tackles with most action occurring on special teams. As a sophomore in 2024, Cryer played in nine games and earned two starting assignments. The linebacker missed the last three games of the season with a leg injury. Cryer finished that season with 32 tackles, two tackles for loss, and one interception in 274 snaps. As a junior, Cryer played in all 12 games and made eight starts. The linebacker finished the season with 43 tackles, five tackles for loss, and one sack in 381 snaps.

Justin Cryer’s brother, LJ, was a star basketball player at Houston. Now the linebacker is looking for a new college football home and brings power conference experience and production to the table. Houston has been tabbed as an early school to watch, but Kentucky got the prospect on campus for a key visit.

