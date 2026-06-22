Justin McBride calls it a dream to be at Kentucky: 'I never thought I'd be here.'

The term “dream school” gets thrown around a lot in the college basketball world. The Big Blue Nation is familiar with it more than most fanbases. Especially during the John Calipari era, many times did a top high school recruit call Kentucky his dream school? It became a yearly occurrence. But those kids were destined to play for big-time programs, usually having their choice of where they wanted to be.

When someone like Justin McBride calls playing for Kentucky his dream, it feels a bit more genuine.

“UK has been a dream, all my life, to come here,” McBride said on BBN Tonight. “I never thought I’d be here, but the opportunity came. And once the opportunity came, I took full advantage of it. I’m really blessed to come here and be here with you guys.”

McBride’s path to Kentucky wasn’t the traditional one (although it’s becoming more traditional in the transfer portal era). The Plano, TX, native was ranked outside the top 100 high school recruits in the class of 2023, but was still sought-after. He committed to Oklahoma State over Arkansas, Missouri, and Texas Tech.

After seeing limited action with the Cowboys, he transferred to Nevada as a sophomore, where he served as one of the top options off the bench. That production led him to James Madison as a junior. His game blossomed for the first time in college while with the Dukes: 15.3 points and 5.6 rebounds per outing on his way to earning All-Sun Belt Third Team honors.

Louisville, SMU, Florida State, and Baylor were among the teams after him in the portal, but Kentucky won out. Now, for the first time since he was a freshman, McBride is back playing at the Power 4 level — only this time, he expects to have a more significant role. Not even a full week into summer practice with the Wildcats, and he was already going out of his way to figure out how he can thrive with the Wildcats.

“Justin McBride actually came to me today at the end of practice,” Returning center Malachi Moreno said last Thursday. “He was just like, how can I find my space, where I can create for others or create for myself?“

It’s yet to be seen if McBride will serve as a starter or bench option for UK once the season begins. He’ll battle it out with Ousmane N’Diaye and others for minutes at the four spot. McBride, who handles the ball well for someone his size, shot 40 percent from deep last season at James Madison. He’s already been standing out in early practice reports. His offensive versatility could be a big help for Kentucky in 2026-27 as he lives out his dream.

To hear more about McBride, dive into the video from BBN Tonight below. He touches on his desire to play in the NCAA Tournament for the first time, being compared as a player to Julius Randle, seeing his old team on the schedule, and much more.