Justin McBride eager to take on his former coach and team next season: 'It's a full circle moment.'

Justin McBride has played basketball all over the place.

He’s played high school basketball in Texas and for the prestigious Oak Hill Academy (VA). He’s toured the country playing AAU basketball on the Nike EYBL circuit. He’s gone through college stops at Oklahoma State, Nevada, and James Madison before coming to the Bluegrass State.

But it was the school he most recently attended that saw him turn into a truly productive college player. At James Madison in 2025-26, McBride averaged 15.3 points and 5.6 rebounds in 27.1 minutes per game on shooting splits of 49.4/40.0/78.2. Nearly everything about his game improved compared to his first two college seasons. That consistency landed the 6-foot-8 forward a spot on the All-Sun Belt Third Team, and eventually a spot on Kentucky’s 2026-27 roster.

The coach who helped get him to this point was Preston Spradlin. He’s been the head coach of the Dukes for the last two seasons now. That name might sound familiar to the Big Blue Nation. Spradlin was part of John Calipari‘s staff for five seasons (2009-14). That earned him a spot on Morehead State’s staff as an assistant coach for two more seasons (2014-16) before taking over the school’s head coaching job ahead of the 2016-17 campaign. Spradlin stayed with the Eagles for eight seasons, making a couple of NCAA Tournaments along the way.

Since making his way to James Madison, Spradlin has posted a 38-27 overall record, including a Sun Belt regular-season championship in his debut season. Spradlin brought in McBride via the transfer portal last offseason, helping develop him from a role player at Nevada to a star with the Dukes in just one year.

And wouldn’t you know it, James Madison popped up on Kentucky’s 2026-27 schedule. The timing couldn’t be better. On Friday, Nov. 6, the Wildcats will host Spradlin and the Dukes inside Rupp Arena. For everyone else on the roster, the first big game of the season will be game number three against Kansas. For McBride, it’ll be game number two against James Madison.

“It’s gonna be very fun to play against Coach Preston Spradlin, shout out to him,” McBride said of his old coach on Thursday. “He’s a very great guy. Love that coach to death. And it’s good to play your old stomping grounds.”

McBride added that he and Spradlin have already talked about facing each other this fall. Spradlin was able to offer up some advice on what it’s like to be inside the Kentucky Basketball Machine, too.

“He definitely did (tell me about Kentucky). It’s a full-circle moment, cause he’s been here,” McBride said. “It’s full circle. We had talks a lot about just next year and stuff like that, playing, talking about UK. So it’s full circle. He’s very excited for me and I’m very excited for him this upcoming season.”

McBride and the rest of the BBN can cheer on Spradlin and the Dukes all they want next season — just not when they come to Lexington in early November. Drop 30 on ’em, Justin.

Subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel for press conferences, interviews, original shows, fan features, and exclusive content.