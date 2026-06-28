Justin McBride excited for skill, shooting of four position next to Ousmane N'Diaye

There were solid moments at the four spot last season for Kentucky between Mo Dioubate and Andrija Jelavic, but generally speaking, that was a position Mark Pope knew he had to upgrade in year three. Neither hit the 30-percent mark from the perimeter, with Dioubate regressing to 21.4 percent and Jelavic coming up short at 27.6 percent. They rebounded well and finished efficiently around the basket, but the Wildcats needed floor-stretchers and that simply wasn’t a strength of that position.

Both transferred, leaving Pope to not only find viable replacements, but also improvements. Insert James Madison transfer Justin McBride and international addition Ousmane N’Diaye of Senegal.

Oh, and Iowa State’s Milan Momcilovic — but we already know what he brings to the table as a shooter as a versatile forward option at the three or four.

McBride is confident that his position group will be closer to what Pope is looking for, coming in as a 40 percent 3-point shooter with 38 makes a year ago with the Dukes.

“The thing about this year, we’ll play faster and with better pace,” he said. “We have great skill, four men and three men — shout out Milan! — and stuff like that. (Momcilovic) is a great shooter, but he’s a great creator too, and we have a lot of fours and fives such as Malachi (Moreno) that can move with or without the ball. Just great leaders and role models on this team, so it’s gonna be really fun.”

He personally produced at a high level at JMU, averaging 15.3 points on 49/40/78 shooting splits while adding 5.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, but what about N’Diaye — mostly an unknown for Kentucky fans in the United States? He’s coming in from Italy’s top division, Liga Basket Serie A, where he averaged 9.8 points and 6.8 rebounds per contest while shooting 41 percent from the field and 31 percent from deep.

The 7-footer certainly passes the eye test, however, as a skilled forward who isn’t afraid to let it fly.

“He is longer than what I expected,” McBride continued. “Shout out to him, man. He’s doing really good, he’s developing at a quick level. He’s such a talented player. He can shoot, he can dunk, he can run the floor. I’m excited for him. I know we’re competing for minutes, but shout out to him. I want him to get the best attention he can get at the high level, too, so shout out to Ousmane.”

6-11 Ousmane Ndiaye is having a strong season with

Vanoli Cremona



The 2004 born Senegalese forward is averaging 10.3 Points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.7 stocks per game this season on 26.8 MPG in Serie A competition



Twitchy movements, can space the floor, runs the floor very well,… pic.twitter.com/xHGKz3vjXR — Arman Jovic (@PDTScouting) April 10, 2026

How will they be able to play off each other at the four, similar to Dioubate as the brawn to Jelavic’s finesse a year ago? Well, better, ideally — again, Kentucky had to find upgrades there — but McBride believes they’re complementary fits.

Above all else, he knows they’ll both be able to knock down shots in the blue and white.

“I think at the same time we can shoot at a high level. He knows I can shoot, I know he can shoot,” McBride said. “We’re gonna play through each other and find each other, stuff like that. Us in the same position group, we talk all the time — even off the court. We were just talking in the car the other day and just talking about this year coming up and what we can do with each other. So, yeah, shout out Ousmane.”

They’re battling for the starting job, but it’s a friendly competition with plenty of confidence that they’ll both be what Kentucky needs.