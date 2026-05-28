Justin McBride got in some offseason work with Ja'Marr Chase

There was a Kentucky Basketball/Cincinnati Bengals crossover that many of you may find interesting. New UK forward Justin McBride recently shared a photo from an offseason workout session on his Instagram story. In the photo with him were Gabe Warren, who transferred from Holy Cross to New Mexico State this offseason, and a surprise appearance from NFL All-Pro wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase.

As Cincinnati Bengals enthusiasts may already know, Chase was notably absent from the team’s voluntary workouts this week. He’s instead doing his own workouts in the vicinity of a new Wildcat. What’s that line about about iron sharpening iron?

McBride was also spotted playing pickup basketball at a Lifetime Fitness outside of Dallas, wearing his UK gear.

Meet Justin McBride

“What’s up, BBN Nation?” McBride says in a new social media video, part of Kentucky Basketball‘s series of introducing its new players. “I’m so excited to get to campus and get the job done. I’m so excited to get down there and meet everybody. Go BBN, man.”

The accompanying graphic teaches us that McBride compares himself to Julius Randle, his favorite Wildcat is Devin Booker, he enjoys playing video games, and his favorite sneakers are the Kobe 6 and Books.