Justin McBride had plenty of options, but Kentucky’s pitch stood above the rest

Transfer portal recruiting has often been compared to speed dating in that players and coaches have a very short window of time to determine if they’re compatible. After a standout season at James Madison, Justin McBride had plenty of suitors when he entered the portal, including Louisville, Baylor, Florida State, SMU, and Kentucky. Of all the pitches he heard, Mark Pope’s stood out the most.

“The portal process was pretty crazy,” McBride told reporters on Thursday. “There were a lot of schools. You know, coming from the Sun Belt, the Sun Belt’s a really good conference, but me playing pretty decent that year, stuff like that, there were a lot of calls. But I heard from Kentucky in April, probably mid-April. Got on the Zoom with Coach Pope and the staff. It was really good Zoom, and just trying to get my butt out here and visit the school, and everything after that was great.”

McBride visited Kentucky on April 22. While the Zoom with Pope and the staff was impressive, the PowerPoint they showed him during that trip to Lexington was what really sealed the deal. Last season at James Madison, McBride averaged 15.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 40% from three-point range. He liked Pope’s vision to put his versatility on full display.

“Zooms are really important in the transfer portal, especially when you’re home and stuff like that, but the PowerPoint they showed me, and especially when I got here, and what they showed me, too, everything just stood out to me: what they do with their fours, you run the floors, shoot baskets when we’re open, and just use our ability to score down low too. So it’s just a win-win.”

Of course, it doesn’t hurt that Kentucky is Kentucky, a blueblood with a history of winning and putting players into the pros. Even though he spent his junior season at James Madison, McBride started his college career at Oklahoma State before transferring to Nevada. He also played for the prestigious Oak Hill Academy for a year in high school. With two seasons of eligibility remaining thanks to the NCAA’s new 5-for-5 model, McBride is determined to make the most of his opportunity in Lexington, one he promises he won’t take for granted.

“Just [being] here in Lexington, obviously, is a dream come true, you know, all the pros that come here, but just coming here and actually seeing the campus and seeing the role to play and talking to Coach Pope and the staff, and what my role will be here. Not just being here just because we want to be here. You want to be here because it’s a privilege to be here. So it’s really great and a blessing to be here and just to see my style of play and play here with great teammates.”

McBride has been an early standout in Kentucky’s summer practices. It remains to be seen who will start at the four, him or Ousmane N’Diaye, but he really likes the frontcourt’s potential and how he can play alongside Milan Momcilovic and Malachi Moreno.

“The thing about this year is we’re going to play, really, faster with more pace,” McBride said. “We have great skilled three men and four men with Milan [Momcilovic] and stuff like that. He’s a great shooter, but he’s a great creator, too. And we have a lot of fours and fives, especially like Malachi [Moreno], who can move without the ball, and they’re great leaders and role models on this team.”

Last week, Moreno said McBride had already pulled him aside to ask for advice on how to fit in better with Pope’s system. Even though McBride has more college experience than Moreno, he knows better than to let pride get in the way of progress.

“It’s very important because you want to go out there and just play free. You want to just know where to go, but also it’s a free offense too, so you want to know where you can go, but you can play off each other too. That’s why I asked him questions. So he’s been very good at that.”

Their connection on the court has been growing as well.

“Me and Malachi talk all the time about the offense and stuff like that. He teaches me and stuff like that, but we’re just interchangeable, you know. We’re working on cuts and different reads we can make with each other, but he’s a very talented player like me. So we’re just playing off each other and just making shots.”

McBride is so excited to be a Wildcat that he vowed to sign every single autograph fans ask for, even if it means standing outside the lodge or hanging out at Rupp after games for hours on end.

“I would say the Wildcat Lodge, when people are camping out two hours for autographs,” McBride said of his first ‘Welcome to Kentucky’ moment. “So, I’m signing every autograph. I’m a very humble person, just so you all know. I’m not a conceited dude. I’m very humble. I want everybody to experience everything.”

That’s a lesson McBride learned from his father, Regis.

“Shout out to my dad. He just always raised me to be humble. Nothing’s greater than anybody. Everybody’s a great person. Everybody’s got a story.”

And we can’t wait to find out more about McBride’s.

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