Justin Thomas is in contention at 2026 PGA Championship

Louisville native Justin Thomas has had the two biggest moments of his golfing career at the PGA Championship. The Alabama product is in position to make it three after the first round of the major championship on Thursday.

The 33-year-old fired a one-under on Thursday and is just two shots behind the lead after 18 holes of golf. Scottie Scheffler is one one of seven golfers at the top of the leaderboard.

Justin Thomas underwent microdisectomy surgery in November to address a disc problem that was causing back and hip pain. The 16-time winner on the PGA Tour missed the beginning of the season before returning for the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March. Thomas is fresh off his best performances after recording consecutive top-25 finishes. Now he has a real chance with 54 holes left to play at Aronimink Golf Club.

We could all be in for a fun weekend of golf.

PGA Championship Leaderboard

T1 Aldrich Potgieter -3 T1 Stephan Jaeger -3 T1 Min Woo Lee -3 T1 Ryo Hisatsune -3 T1 Martin Kaymer -3 T1 Scottie Scheffler -3 T1 Alex Smalley -3 T8 Daniel Brown -2 T8 Sahith Theegala -2 T8 Max Greyserman -2 T8 Xander Schauffele -2 T8 Corey Conners -2 T8 Patrick Reed -2 T8 Shane Lowry -2 T15 Ryan Gerard -1 T15 Nicolai Hojgaard -1 T15 Joaquin Niemann -1 T15 Garrick Higgo -1 T15 Jason Day -1 T15 Cameron Smith -1 T15 Bud Cauley -1 T15 Maverick McNealy -1 T15 Brooks Koepka -1 T15 Jordan Spieth -1 T15 Jon Rahm -1 T15 Andrew Novak -1 T15 Andrew Putnam -1 T15 Nick Taylor -1 T15 Collin Morikawa -1 T15 Justin Thomas -1 T15 Sam Stevens -1 T15 Chandler Blanchet -1 T15 Matti Schmid -1

Broadcast Schedule

Scott Van Pelt and Jim Nantz will headline coverage for their respective companies this week. ESPN will have control in the mornings before CBS begins its coverage on the weekend.

— Round Two (Friday): 6:45 a.m.-1 p.m. (ESPN+), 12 p.m. -8 p.m. (ESPN)

— Round Three (Saturday): 8 a.m.-10 a.m. (ESPN+), 10 a.m.-1 p.m. (ESPN), 1 p.m.-7 p.m. (CBS)

— Round Four (Sunday): 8 a.m.-10 a.m. (ESPN+), 10 a.m. -1 p.m. (ESPN), 1 p.m.-7 p.m. (CBS)