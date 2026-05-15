Skip to main content
KSRKSR Plus
KSBoard
Kentucky
Join KSR+

Justin Thomas is in contention at 2026 PGA Championship

Adam Luckettby: Adam Luckett54 minutes agoadamluckettksr

Louisville native Justin Thomas has had the two biggest moments of his golfing career at the PGA Championship. The Alabama product is in position to make it three after the first round of the major championship on Thursday.

The 33-year-old fired a one-under on Thursday and is just two shots behind the lead after 18 holes of golf. Scottie Scheffler is one one of seven golfers at the top of the leaderboard.

Justin Thomas underwent microdisectomy surgery in November to address a disc problem that was causing back and hip pain. The 16-time winner on the PGA Tour missed the beginning of the season before returning for the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March. Thomas is fresh off his best performances after recording consecutive top-25 finishes. Now he has a real chance with 54 holes left to play at Aronimink Golf Club.

We could all be in for a fun weekend of golf.

PGA Championship Leaderboard

T1Aldrich Potgieter-3
T1Stephan Jaeger-3
T1Min Woo Lee-3
T1Ryo Hisatsune-3
T1Martin Kaymer-3
T1Scottie Scheffler-3
T1Alex Smalley-3
T8Daniel Brown-2
T8Sahith Theegala-2
T8Max Greyserman-2
T8Xander Schauffele-2
T8Corey Conners-2
T8Patrick Reed-2
T8Shane Lowry-2
T15Ryan Gerard-1
T15Nicolai Hojgaard-1
T15Joaquin Niemann-1
T15Garrick Higgo-1
T15Jason Day-1
T15Cameron Smith-1
T15Bud Cauley-1
T15Maverick McNealy-1
T15Brooks Koepka-1
T15Jordan Spieth-1
T15Jon Rahm-1
T15Andrew Novak-1
T15Andrew Putnam-1
T15Nick Taylor-1
T15Collin Morikawa-1
T15Justin Thomas-1
T15Sam Stevens-1
T15Chandler Blanchet-1
T15Matti Schmid-1

Broadcast Schedule

Scott Van Pelt and Jim Nantz will headline coverage for their respective companies this week. ESPN will have control in the mornings before CBS begins its coverage on the weekend.

— Round Two (Friday): 6:45 a.m.-1 p.m. (ESPN+), 12 p.m. -8 p.m. (ESPN)

— Round Three (Saturday): 8 a.m.-10 a.m. (ESPN+), 10 a.m.-1 p.m. (ESPN), 1 p.m.-7 p.m. (CBS)

— Round Four (Sunday): 8 a.m.-10 a.m. (ESPN+), 10 a.m. -1 p.m. (ESPN), 1 p.m.-7 p.m. (CBS)

Discuss This Article

Comments have moved.

Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things Kentucky Sports in the new KSR Message Board.

KSBoard

2026-05-14