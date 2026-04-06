Blue-chip defensive end Justin Weeks locks in official visit with Kentucky
Kentucky’s recruiting department remains very busy as the program enters the final stages of spring practice. The Wildcats are conducting some very important visits before the commitment push arrives in the summer. Those commitments will likely be won during official visits. UK has added another big-time player to the June 19-21 week.
Douglasville (Ga.) Douglas County EDGE Justin Weeks will be back on Kentucky’s campus in two months.
Justin Weeks is the No. 252 overall player in the 2027 Rivals Industry Ranking. The 6-foot-5 and 245-pound defensive end is the No. 28 prospect in Georgia. Kentucky hosted Weeks and his teammate Joshua Sam-Epelle for an unofficial visit on March 27. Now Weeks is deciding to return to Lexington for what is expected to be a huge weekend on campus. Jalaythan Mayfield, Jatori Williams, and Elijah Brown are some other blue-chip line of scrimmage targets expected on campus that weekend.
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The competition will be stiff for Weeks. Georgia is pushing hard for the in-state prospect and Ohio State has a June official visit locked in with this four-star recruit. However, Kentucky is making a serious push in the Peach State.
Kentucky has done a very strong job getting class of 2027 prospects on campus this spring. That has set the program up for a strong close in June. The Wildcats have built a rock-solid target board and now must finish off some recruitments.
This should be a very eventful recruiting summer in the Bluegrass.
Kentucky’s 2027 high school recruiting class
|Player
|Position
|High School
|Ranking
|Larron Westmoreland
|S (6-5, 180)
|Jeffersontown (Ky.) High
|High 3 (No. 441 overall)
|Ty Ashley
|LB (6-2, 200)
|Owensboro (Ky.) High
|3-star (No. 698 overall)
|Brady Hull
|iOL (6-1, 285)
|Somerset (Ky.) Pulaski County
|3-star (No. 711 overall)
|Matthias Burrell
|iOL (6-4, 320)
|Gahanna (Ohio) Lincoln
|Unranked
|Bryian Duncan Jr.
|ATH (5-9, 160)
|Cairo (Ga.) High
|Unranked
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