Kaden Buchanan narrows list to three schools: Kentucky, NC State, Virginia Tech

Kentucky football is rolling on the recruiting trail right now. Four-star safety Marquis Bryant became the latest top prospect to join the 2027 high school class. Another target reached the next step of his decision-making process this weekend.

Lebanon (Tenn.) Friendship Christian offensive lineman Kaden Buchanan is down to three schools ahead of summer official visits. Kentucky made the final cut along with NC State and Virginia Tech.

NEWS: Final three schools for four star IOL Kaden Buchanan (@KadenBuchanan77), he tells me.



Kaden is the No. 14 IOL in the class of 2027.



Where Should He Go? pic.twitter.com/ht2LA8jHor — Leyton Roberts (@LeytonCFB) May 2, 2026

Kaden Buchanan is the No. 416 overall overall player in the 2027 Rivals Industry Ranking and the No. 16 overall prospect in Tennessee. This high three-star offensive lineman has made multiple trips to Kentucky during the spring semester and was just on campus for the UK’s spring game. Virginia Tech also got the prospect on campus ahead of his Saturday visit to Lexington that weekend. The Hokies (June 5-7) and Wildcats (June 12-14) each have an official visit weekend locked in with Buchanan.

Kentucky has two offensive line commits in the fold with Brady Hull and Matthias Burrell. Both are projected to play one of the three interior positions. Kaden Buchanan could join them as UK is positioning themselves to have a great shot with another prospect at decision time.

Kentucky’s 2027 high school recruiting class

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