Kaden Buchanan narrows list to three schools: Kentucky, NC State, Virginia Tech
Kentucky football is rolling on the recruiting trail right now. Four-star safety Marquis Bryant became the latest top prospect to join the 2027 high school class. Another target reached the next step of his decision-making process this weekend.
Lebanon (Tenn.) Friendship Christian offensive lineman Kaden Buchanan is down to three schools ahead of summer official visits. Kentucky made the final cut along with NC State and Virginia Tech.
- 1Breaking
GOLDEN TEMPO WINS THE DERBY!
History was made.
- 2New
Sights & sounds at the Derby
An all-time comeback at the Derby
- 3Hot
BAT CATS RUN RULE VOLS
UK gets series VICTORY!
- 4Hot
"Full-circle story" as a Cat
Jerone Morton returns home
- 5New
Maxey sends Boston packing
30-burger in Game 7
Get the On3 Top 10 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Kaden Buchanan is the No. 416 overall overall player in the 2027 Rivals Industry Ranking and the No. 16 overall prospect in Tennessee. This high three-star offensive lineman has made multiple trips to Kentucky during the spring semester and was just on campus for the UK’s spring game. Virginia Tech also got the prospect on campus ahead of his Saturday visit to Lexington that weekend. The Hokies (June 5-7) and Wildcats (June 12-14) each have an official visit weekend locked in with Buchanan.
Kentucky has two offensive line commits in the fold with Brady Hull and Matthias Burrell. Both are projected to play one of the three interior positions. Kaden Buchanan could join them as UK is positioning themselves to have a great shot with another prospect at decision time.
Kentucky’s 2027 high school recruiting class
|Player
|Position
|High School
|Ranking
|Jake Nawrot
|QB (6-4, 190)
|Arlington Heights (Ill.) Hersey
|4-star (No. 60 overall)
|Marquis Bryant
|S (5-11, 185)
|Rolesville (N.C.) High
|4-star (No. 284 overall)
|Elijah Brown
|iDL (6-1, 290)
|Prattville (Ala.) High
|4-star (No. 295 overall)
|Tristin Hughes
|S (6-1, 190)
|Rocky River (Ohio) High
|4-star (No. 377 overall)
|Larron Westmoreland
|S (6-5, 180)
|Jeffersontown (Ky.) High
|High 3-star (No. 433 overall)
|Antwoine Higgins Jr.
|EDGE (6-2, 230)
|Cincinnati (Ohio) Princeton
|High 3-star (No. 463 overall)
|Tank Proctor
|TE (6-5, 220)
|Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage
|High 3-star (No. 551 overall)
|Bryian Duncan Jr.
|ATH (5-9, 160)
|Cairo (Ga.) High
|High 3-star (No. 553 overall)
|Ty Ashley
|LB (6-2, 200)
|Owensboro (Ky.) High
|High 3-star (No. 554 overall)
|Brady Hull
|iOL (6-1, 285)
|Somerset (Ky.) Pulaski County
|High 3-star (No. 589 overall)
|Matthias Burrell
|iOL (6-4, 320)
|Gahanna (Ohio) Lincoln
|3-star (No. 653 overall)
|Miguel Wilson
|CB (5-10, 170)
|Mobile (Ala.) Vigor
|3-star (No. 658 overall)
|Conrad Hart
|TE (6-5, 235)
|Lexington (Ky.) Christian Academy
|3-star (No. 1,045 overall)
Want more Kentucky football recruiting intel? Join KSR Plus for access to bonus content and KSBoard, KSR’s message board, to chat with fellow Cats fans and get exclusive scoop.
Discuss This Article
Comments have moved.
Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things Kentucky Sports in the new KSR Message Board.
KSBoard