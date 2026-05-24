Pair of Kentucky OL targets will announce commitment on Memorial Day

Kentucky football has been on a recruiting heater in May. The Wildcats are now up to 19 commitments and have major momentum on the trail. Will that momentum continue on Memorial Day? We’re about to find out.

The Cats are a finalist for a pair of offensive line prospects who will make their announcement on Monday afternoon.

Three-star offensive tackle Rance Brown is set to announce his commitment on Monday, May 25 at 12 pm ET / 11 am CT, LIVE on the @CBSSportsCFB YouTube Channel.



Will it be Auburn or Kentucky?



VIP Story: https://t.co/L0571tPDDd



— @RanceBrown10 —@247Sports . @247recruiting pic.twitter.com/79cWStIBNy — Tom Loy (@TomLoy247) May 23, 2026

Top247 offensive lineman Kaden Buchanan is set to announce his commitment on Monday, May 25, at 2 pm ET LIVE on the @CBSSportsCFB YouTube Channel.



Will it be Kentucky, NC State, or Virginia Tech?



Story: https://t.co/0tkn4GAczX



— @KadenBuchanan77 —@247Sports pic.twitter.com/p5OnWKiknd — Tom Loy (@TomLoy247) May 23, 2026

Brentwood (Tenn.) Academy tackle Rance Brown is the No. 919 overall player in the 2027 Rivals Industry Ranking and a top-40 prospect in Tennessee. This three-star offensive tackle took visits to Georgia Tech, Auburn, and Kentucky this spring. UK, Auburn, and North Carolina have a June official visit scheduled. Brown is ready to make his decision now. Auburn is the heavy favorite in Rivals’ Recruiting Prediction Machine.

Lebanon (Tenn.) Friendship Christian standout Kaden Buchanan is the No. 422 overall player in the 2027 Rivals Industry Ranking and a top-20 prospect in Tennessee. This high three-star recruit just wrapped up an official visit to NC State. Missouri, Virginia Tech, and Kentucky were other contenders in this recruitment. UK got Buchanan on campus twice for unofficial visits during the spring semester. This one feels like a close race but Buchanan’s recent NC State visit seems to loom large.

Kentucky currently has three offensive line prospects in the 2027 class with some more additions expected.

Kentucky’s 2027 high school recruiting class