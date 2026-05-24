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Pair of Kentucky OL targets will announce commitment on Memorial Day

Adam Luckettby: Adam Luckett41 minutes agoadamluckettksr

Kentucky football has been on a recruiting heater in May. The Wildcats are now up to 19 commitments and have major momentum on the trail. Will that momentum continue on Memorial Day? We’re about to find out.

The Cats are a finalist for a pair of offensive line prospects who will make their announcement on Monday afternoon.

Brentwood (Tenn.) Academy tackle Rance Brown is the No. 919 overall player in the 2027 Rivals Industry Ranking and a top-40 prospect in Tennessee. This three-star offensive tackle took visits to Georgia Tech, Auburn, and Kentucky this spring. UK, Auburn, and North Carolina have a June official visit scheduled. Brown is ready to make his decision now. Auburn is the heavy favorite in Rivals’ Recruiting Prediction Machine.

Lebanon (Tenn.) Friendship Christian standout Kaden Buchanan is the No. 422 overall player in the 2027 Rivals Industry Ranking and a top-20 prospect in Tennessee. This high three-star recruit just wrapped up an official visit to NC State. Missouri, Virginia Tech, and Kentucky were other contenders in this recruitment. UK got Buchanan on campus twice for unofficial visits during the spring semester. This one feels like a close race but Buchanan’s recent NC State visit seems to loom large.

Kentucky currently has three offensive line prospects in the 2027 class with some more additions expected.

Kentucky’s 2027 high school recruiting class

PlayerPositionHigh SchoolRanking
Jake NawrotQB (6-4, 190)Arlington Heights (Ill.) Hersey4-star (No. 60 overall)
Marquis BryantS (5-11, 185)Rolesville (N.C.) High4-star (No. 284 overall)
Elijah BrowniDL (6-1, 290)Prattville (Ala.) High4-star (No. 296 overall)
Iveon LewisWR (6-2, 180)Richmond (Va.) Huguenot4-star (No. 341 overall)
Tristin HughesS (6-1, 190)Rocky River (Ohio) High4-star (No. 382 overall)
Ian WalkerT (6-5, 305)Pennington (N.J.) The Pennington SchoolHigh 3-star (No. 413 overall)
Larron WestmorelandS (6-5, 180)Jeffersontown (Ky.) HighHigh 3-star (No. 439 overall)
Miles BrownCB (6-0, 180)Martin (Tenn.) WestviewHigh 3-star (No. 460 overall)
Antwoine Higgins Jr.EDGE (6-2, 230)Cincinnati (Ohio) PrincetonHigh 3-star (No. 474 overall)
Tank ProctorTE (6-5, 220)Plantation (Fla.) American HeritageHigh 3-star (No. 575 overall)
Bryian Duncan Jr.ATH (5-9, 160)Cairo (Ga.) HighHigh 3-star (No. 579 overall)
Ty AshleyLB (6-2, 200)Owensboro (Ky.) HighHigh 3-star (No. 580 overall)
Kelsey GeraldRB (5-11, 191)Lantana (Fla.) Santaluces CommunityHigh 3-star (No. 590 overall)
Brady HulliOL (6-1, 285)Somerset (Ky.) Pulaski County3-star (No. 622 overall)
Griff GallowayEDGE (6-3, 240)Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day School3-star (No. 625 overall)
Matthias BurrelliOL (6-4, 320)Gahanna (Ohio) Lincoln3-star (No. 701 overall)
Miguel WilsonCB (5-10, 170)Mobile (Ala.) Vigor3-star (No. 707 overall)
Conrad HartTE (6-5, 235)Lexington (Ky.) Christian Academy3-star (No. 738 overall)
Mason BallRB (6-0, 190)Jacksonville (Ark.) High3-star (No. 835 overall)

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2026-05-24