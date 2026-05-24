Pair of Kentucky OL targets will announce commitment on Memorial Day
Kentucky football has been on a recruiting heater in May. The Wildcats are now up to 19 commitments and have major momentum on the trail. Will that momentum continue on Memorial Day? We’re about to find out.
The Cats are a finalist for a pair of offensive line prospects who will make their announcement on Monday afternoon.
Brentwood (Tenn.) Academy tackle Rance Brown is the No. 919 overall player in the 2027 Rivals Industry Ranking and a top-40 prospect in Tennessee. This three-star offensive tackle took visits to Georgia Tech, Auburn, and Kentucky this spring. UK, Auburn, and North Carolina have a June official visit scheduled. Brown is ready to make his decision now. Auburn is the heavy favorite in Rivals’ Recruiting Prediction Machine.
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Lebanon (Tenn.) Friendship Christian standout Kaden Buchanan is the No. 422 overall player in the 2027 Rivals Industry Ranking and a top-20 prospect in Tennessee. This high three-star recruit just wrapped up an official visit to NC State. Missouri, Virginia Tech, and Kentucky were other contenders in this recruitment. UK got Buchanan on campus twice for unofficial visits during the spring semester. This one feels like a close race but Buchanan’s recent NC State visit seems to loom large.
Kentucky currently has three offensive line prospects in the 2027 class with some more additions expected.
Kentucky’s 2027 high school recruiting class
|Player
|Position
|High School
|Ranking
|Jake Nawrot
|QB (6-4, 190)
|Arlington Heights (Ill.) Hersey
|4-star (No. 60 overall)
|Marquis Bryant
|S (5-11, 185)
|Rolesville (N.C.) High
|4-star (No. 284 overall)
|Elijah Brown
|iDL (6-1, 290)
|Prattville (Ala.) High
|4-star (No. 296 overall)
|Iveon Lewis
|WR (6-2, 180)
|Richmond (Va.) Huguenot
|4-star (No. 341 overall)
|Tristin Hughes
|S (6-1, 190)
|Rocky River (Ohio) High
|4-star (No. 382 overall)
|Ian Walker
|T (6-5, 305)
|Pennington (N.J.) The Pennington School
|High 3-star (No. 413 overall)
|Larron Westmoreland
|S (6-5, 180)
|Jeffersontown (Ky.) High
|High 3-star (No. 439 overall)
|Miles Brown
|CB (6-0, 180)
|Martin (Tenn.) Westview
|High 3-star (No. 460 overall)
|Antwoine Higgins Jr.
|EDGE (6-2, 230)
|Cincinnati (Ohio) Princeton
|High 3-star (No. 474 overall)
|Tank Proctor
|TE (6-5, 220)
|Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage
|High 3-star (No. 575 overall)
|Bryian Duncan Jr.
|ATH (5-9, 160)
|Cairo (Ga.) High
|High 3-star (No. 579 overall)
|Ty Ashley
|LB (6-2, 200)
|Owensboro (Ky.) High
|High 3-star (No. 580 overall)
|Kelsey Gerald
|RB (5-11, 191)
|Lantana (Fla.) Santaluces Community
|High 3-star (No. 590 overall)
|Brady Hull
|iOL (6-1, 285)
|Somerset (Ky.) Pulaski County
|3-star (No. 622 overall)
|Griff Galloway
|EDGE (6-3, 240)
|Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day School
|3-star (No. 625 overall)
|Matthias Burrell
|iOL (6-4, 320)
|Gahanna (Ohio) Lincoln
|3-star (No. 701 overall)
|Miguel Wilson
|CB (5-10, 170)
|Mobile (Ala.) Vigor
|3-star (No. 707 overall)
|Conrad Hart
|TE (6-5, 235)
|Lexington (Ky.) Christian Academy
|3-star (No. 738 overall)
|Mason Ball
|RB (6-0, 190)
|Jacksonville (Ark.) High
|3-star (No. 835 overall)
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