Kahlil Whitney discusses La Familia's title run, teammates and Big Blue Nation

As we count down to La Familia’s next TBT game in Historic Memorial Coliseum, let’s dive into KSR’s conversation with Kahlil Whitney for his thoughts on the team, the tournament, and his experience.

Now in his second summer with La Familia, Whitney is two wins away from claiming the $2 million prize with his teammates. Before they play the former Kansas Jayhawks in the alumni championship game Wednesday night, Whitney opened up about why he plays, the impact of his teammates, and the fan connection TBT brings.

A win-win situation

With two games still to go, Whitney could walk away from his second TBT empty-handed. However, he has already won the love of Big Blue Nation. If La Familia can pull a couple more wins, then it’s a win-win, he says.

“It’s for the fans. You also get to win some money, and when you come back, they show mad love. So it’s a win-win situation.”

Between the connection to the fan base and the potential to cash a big check, he questions why some guys didn’t follow through with their commitments to playing.

“We’re playing for Kentucky. We’re gonna have a good chance of winning, so it’s like why not come out here and give it your all? And that’s the problem I have with some players who don’t show up. You know we’re the favorites. We have a good team. We have the great fan base. Why not show up and get the job done?”

Archie Goodwin’s impact

Archie Goodwin missed the first two games of TBT, which drew criticism from some Kentucky fans online. Goodwin has since explained why he was late to the party before leading La Familia with 22 and 30 points in the two games he’s played.

“We were just waiting for Archie to get here,” Whitney explained. “He’s a huge part of our team, and, you know, we know what to expect from him. Now that he’s here, he’s helping us tremendously.”

Willie Cauley-Stein’s leadership as “big bro”

Willie Cauley-Stein is seven years older than Whitney, so their paths never crossed in Lexington until TBT. They have played together, though, as teammates with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers in 2022-23.

With that history and now two summers together in TBT, Whitney calls Cauley-Stein “big bro,” and credits him with leading La Familia in his last run with the team.

“His energy’s been amazing,” Whitney told KSR. “That’s one of my vets. I played with him in the G League, so just hearing him motivated and want to go out there and literally like die out there for us, so, it’s like, bro, we’re right behind him and we’re super stoked.”

Jon Hood’s coaching

Underrated in La Familia’s run this summer is first-time head coach Jon Hood. Last week, Andrew Harrison, who played with Hood on a Final Four team at Kentucky, told KSR that Hood is so serious in his coaching that he can be a “butthole” at times.

Whitney said he’s only had a couple of coaches like Hood in his basketball career, and he believes Hood has had a major impact on the team’s success.

“He carries an energy that I’ve only had from two of my coaches. He gets the best out of you. A great Xs and Os guy, can draw up a hell of a play like you guys saw against Louisville. He drew that up and we played it to perfection. So, John Hood is one of the biggest reasons we’re being successful right now.”

On the matchup with the former Kansas players

After Kansas and Wichita State had two brawls in their TBT game Monday night, Whitney joked with KSR that La Familia will pack their professionalism for Wednesday night’s game. On a serious note, he sees another tough opponent in the bracket, especially since they’re so close to TBT’s payday.

“It’s not going to be easy. No game’s been easy in this tournament. For the amount of money you’re playing for, there’s going to be passion out there for sure. A lot of passion and emotions.”

La Familias Kahlil Whitney celebrates making the winning bucket against Boeheims Army in the semifinal of The Basketball Tournament at Memorial Coliseum. July 26, 2026

The connection to BBN through TBT

Whitney is grateful for the opportunity to reconnect with Kentucky fans since his playing experience did not go as he had hoped in college. He feels the love in his return to his “second home” in Lexington, Kentucky, even if it’s not quite the same as playing for the Wildcats.

What makes the TBT experience so special? He said, “All the things I’ve dealt with in my career, as far as UK and me not having experience that I wanted to have here, and just coming back and the fans embracing me and wanting me to have a good experience here.”

“Especially after the games, like just knowing the energy the fans give you, and you just want to give back and just come out there and like communicate with them and feel what the love feels like.”

Happy to see Kentucky fans embrace Kahlil Whitney.



This is cool pic.twitter.com/Xr0uy5LWgm — Mario A Maitland (@MarioMaitland_3) July 26, 2026

Whitney and La Familia return to Historic Memorial Coliseum at 7 p.m. Wednesday night to play for a spot in the championship game.

Hear his entire KSR interview in the second half of the second hour of Tuesday’s podcast here.