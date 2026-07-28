Kahlil Whitney grateful for second chance with Big Blue Nation

KSR welcomed Kahlil Whitney to the radio airwaves before Whitney and his La Familia teammates play in TBT’s alumni championship game on Wednesday night. The hero in La Familia’s come-from-behind win over Boeheim’s Army last weekend, Whitney joined the program to relive his Elam-ending dunk in the last round and lots more, even a love for “Game of Thrones.”

Whitney, who most recently played professionally in China, is thrilled to spend a second summer in Lexington in TBT. Last year’s tournament was cut short with an early loss, but Whitney said the opportunity opened the door for his biggest pro contract to date.

More importantly, he reconnected with Big Blue Nation and the University of Kentucky after his one-and-done season as a Wildcat did not match expectations. Whitney was a highly-touted recruit on John Calipari’s 2019-20 team, but he left the team in January as his role diminished.

“My time at Kentucky has not gone as I had hoped,” he wrote in a parting message.

Since coming back for TBT, Whitney has repaired his relationship with Kentucky fans and how he’s remembered in BBN.

“Coming back has helped me tremendously,” he told KSR. “It’s wonderful. I tell people this all the time, you know, being embraced and being supported by the group of great fans here, it’s amazing.” Just like it shows on the court as well. Like I get the utmost energy from the fans when I’m on the court.”

He credits that energy and support for his play, highlighted by the dunk to end the game last Sunday in Historic Memorial Coliseum.

Vulnerability during tough times

Before Whitney joined La Familia’s efforts, he made a vulnerable TikTok post, showing a photo of him working a security job between basketball stops, along with a photo from his time at Kentucky.

“I probably just needed a hug,” the post read.

The post quickly resonated with Big Blue Nation, drawing hundreds of comments from fans who encouraged Whitney and reminded him he still had their support.

“I wanted to be genuine, be transparent with people,” Whitney explained to KSR, acknowledging that he had fallen on tough times.

“Through the grace of God, you know, and hard work and perseverance, and just me pouring my heart out, you know what I’m saying, and being genuine, and the fans being genuine as well with me, everything worked out.”

Hear more from Whitney’s guest spot on KSR in the second hour of Tuesday’s podcast.