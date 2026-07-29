Kahlil Whitney shares scouting report of current Kentucky Wildcats

How good are the Kentucky Wildcats going to be in 2026-27? It’s one thing to hear about practice, or even to watch it yourself, but how about playing in it? That was the case for La Familia when they first got to Lexington a few weeks back, the former Cats scrimmaging against the current guys before the former’s run in The Basketball Tournament.

Ahead of their alumni championship battle against the former Kansas Jayhawks on Wednesday, Kahlil Whitney joined KSR to talk about his return to town for year two with La Familia and what it means to play for Big Blue Nation again — for real this time. During that conversation, he opened up about that head-to-head battle against the young pups and shared his own scouting report after playing against them.

The consensus? They’ve got talent.

“They’re good, they’re good,” Whitney said. “They’ve got a great group of guards, length is definitely their calling card.”

Individually, three players stood out, in his eyes — two expected answers and one fun surprise to get fans excited.

“(Malachi) Moreno is definitely improved, Zoom Diallo is super stocky and a speedy guard who can get downhill and make plays,” he continued. “And the kid (Braydon) Hawthorne, I like him. Once he puts on weight, I feel like he can definitely be the X-factor for this team, for sure.”

As a team, Whitney confirmed Mark Pope had his Wildcats press and try to make life as difficult as possible for the old guys, leading to a double-digit victory in the condensed, shorthanded scrimmage.

“Yeah, he did,” he said. “It’s crazy, like, we only had five or six players. So it was like, timeout, man!”

Whatever it takes, right?

Whitney was great on the radio today, so make sure you listen to his entire KSR interview in the second hour of Tuesday’s podcast here.

Hear what Kahlil Whitney had to say about the current Kentucky basketball team. pic.twitter.com/K7x95AD4Ot — Mario A Maitland (@MarioMaitland_3) July 28, 2026

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