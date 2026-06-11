Pitcher transfers Kale Hammer, Logan Hastings commit to Kentucky

The 2026 College World Series will start on Friday in Omaha, but roster-building for 2027 is already off and running. This offseason’s only transfer portal window opened last week. Kentucky is adding to the roster in college baseball free agency again.

Wright State transfer JP Peltier became the second position player to join Kentucky’s transfer haul on Tuesday. Just 24 hours later, Kentucky has added two pitchers from the transfer portal to the roster. Seattle transfer Kale Hammer and Maryland transfer Logan Hastings committed Nick Mingione‘s program on Wednesday.

Kale Hammer (6-3, 220) is a left-handed pitcher who spent his first two seasons at Gonzaga before relocating to Seattle in 2026. The Snohomish (Wash.) High product started 13 games for the Redhawks as a redshirt sophomore. The starting pitcher finished the season with a 5.79 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, and 61 strikeouts over 70 innings. This transfer will be a redshirt junior with two years of eligibility remaining at Kentucky in 2027.

Logan Hastings (6-0, 185) is a right-handed pitcher who spent his first two seasons of college baseball in the Big Ten. Hastings made 35 appearances with 12 starts and five saves over two seasons for the Terps. The transfer logged over 50 innings each year and posted a 25.4 percent strikeout rate as a sophomore with a 1.39 WHIP. Hastings owns a 5.35 career ERA over 117.2 innings. The transfer threw a complete game in 2026 against Indiana.

Kentucky has added a pair of transfer arms to the pitching staff. Hammer has clear starting experience after a slow start to this career at Gonzaga. Hastings owns some versatility similar to Jack Bennett with extensive experience both as a starter and closer in power conference baseball.

The offseason is up and running in Lexington.

Kentucky baseball transfer commits