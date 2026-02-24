2028 No. 1-Ranked PG Kam Mercer Sets Another Kentucky Visit
Kam Mercer, the No. 1-ranked point guard in the 2028 Rivals Industry Ranking, is set to take another visit to Kentucky. This will be his second time on campus.
The 6-foot-5, 190-pound point guard from Princeton (Cincinnati, OH) will be in attendance for the Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt game on Saturday, Feb. 28, sources tell KSR+. He previously took an unofficial visit to Kentucky in the fall.
“I liked how much the fans respect and love Coach [Mark] Pope, despite him not really being there that long,” Mercer told KSR+ after his visit in September.
Mercer took unofficial visits to Ohio State and Louisville in January. He’s also visited Xavier. He holds offers from the likes of Ohio State, Louisville, Xavier, Missouri, Cincinnati, Georgia State, and Florida State, among others.
Kam Mercer’s Game
Cincinnati (Princeton) four-star point guard Kam Mercer is the nation’s No. 1 point guard and the No. 11 overall prospect according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services. Rivals ranks Mercer as the No. 2 point guard and the No. 14 overall player in the 2028 class.
“I see myself fitting into Kentucky’s system because I love to play with pace and to space the floor, and that’s one thing Kentucky does,” Mercer said. “I’m a very versatile player who can defend multiple positions and play multiple positions, which would be great to play in a run-and-gun type of system.”
