Kam Williams has Big Blue Madness advice for his new Kentucky teammates

As one of the few returners from last season for Kentucky men’s basketball, Kam Williams is now a bit of a Wildcat Whisperer.

After experiencing the Big Blue Nation in 2025-26, Williams knows exactly what to expect when the ball is tipped for that first sold-out game at Rupp Arena. The former Tulane transfer is doing his best in the offseason to help prepare his new teammates for what’s in store when over 20,000 fans wearing blue and white fill a single basketball gym.

“That kind of arena is something you’ll never experience anywhere else,” Williams recently said of Rupp Arena on the UKSN All-Access show. “They don’t really understand how loud it’s gonna be. Because I was one of those guys last year. They would say it would be loud during the games, and I’m like, I’ve been in loud arenas all the time. Then the Purdue (exhibition) game, that was different. They’re gonna experience that soon.”

That Purdue game was a quick wake-up call for Williams. He wasn’t in the American Athletic Conference anymore.

Even though it didn’t count towards Kentucky’s record, the Wildcats upset Purdue, the preseason number one team in the country — and impressively so, I should add. Every seat was filled for what was effectively a hyped-up scrimmage. Even though last season didn’t go as hoped, Rupp Arena was still regularly packed. Kentucky led the nation in total attendance and had the highest average attendance last season. It was the 29th time in program history that UK led the nation in total attendance.

But even when there isn’t a real opponent on the opposing bench, Rupp Arena can still fill itself to the brim. At this stage, Big Blue Madness is more of a theatrical experience than a basketball setting, but it can bring plenty of juice nonetheless. It’s the unofficial start of a new season with fresh optimism. It’s also the perfect way for new Wildcats to get a taste of the fanbase.

After going through it last fall, Williams is sharing some friendly competitive advice with his teammates when it comes to the in-game activities of BBM. This is their first real introduction to the fanbase. Williams advises everyone be on the same page to make it as enjoyable as possible for everyone involved.

“I’ve really just said that — three-point contest, dunk contest, stuff like that — you all need to decide who is doing what now,” Williams said. “Cause when it gets closer to it, we’re gonna get pressed about it every single day.”

And if you really want to make a name for yourself at Big Blue Madness, Williams says to keep your tricks close to the vest. Even though it’s all about having fun, these lifelong athletes can’t help but turn everything into a competition.

“For the dunks, don’t tell anybody (your plans),” Williams recalled. “Because we had a situation last year where — media didn’t know, obviously — Braydon (Hawthorne) and Mo (Dioubate). Mo was talking about doing a certain dunk (at Big Blue Madness), and then Bray did it right after. Mo still got a higher score because he did it right after Bray did it, too. Bray was a little upset.”

Start thinking up your dunk routines now, new Wildcats.