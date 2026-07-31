Kam Williams does not expect to miss games for Kentucky, calls surgery ‘no-brainer’

It was obvious something was up when Kam Williams opened the summer in a soft boot, then transitioned to a hard boot with a scooter before switching to crutches, sitting out all of Kentucky’s workouts from early June to late July. Then Mark Pope confirmed the reason, one that didn’t come as much of a surprise, given the lead-up: a second surgery.

The third-year coach did not minimize the magnitude of Williams’ extended absence — “It’s been painful for him, literally and figuratively, to miss this summer,” he said, adding, “It’s a big summer for him” — but stressed that the patience will lead to a long-term payoff when it comes to availability.

“He’s progressing great right now, and we have high, high, high confidence that we’ll have him for the season,” Pope said.

That’s undoubtedly good news amid unfortunate circumstances, but what does ‘season’ mean exactly? The full season? Most of the season? At some point during the season?

Williams himself tells KSR he does not expect to miss any games and that this follow-up procedure was done to ensure that he’ll not only get back on the floor in a timely manner, but stay there.

“It really was just like a clean-up kind of thing,” he said Thursday. “Obviously, I was preparing to come back for the summer, like in May or whatever, and started working out more and more. Then went up for another imaging process or whatever, and we just didn’t like how it looked in a way. So we just kind of decided that it was the best opportunity we needed to take advantage of, which was getting it cleaned up.”

He said the next steps were to see how his foot responds to different activities, like running and jumping, before he knows exactly when he’ll be returning to the hardwood. After rushing back to play during the season and then doing the same for summer workouts, he’s now decided to take things low and slow.

“You’ve got to listen to it,” he said of his foot. “I don’t want to miss out on any more time, so I’m going to do all that I can, and whenever it tells me that it wants to take a break, I take a break.”

So that means a full season, from the opener against Manhattan on November 3?

“For sure,” Williams told KSR with confidence.

Now, that doesn’t mean any of this is easy, watching his teammates improve and build chemistry together from the sidelines. He’d rather be healthy and playing with them, coming together as a unit now rather than down the road, going into the season — especially considering where he was pre-injury, with his role identified and his confidence at its highest in his entire career.

“As an athlete, you want to be out there,” he said.

But doctors stressed that the more wear and tear he put on it, the greater the risk of a reinjury. In fact, they said that at the rate he was going, another serious setback was likely.

That made the decision to get the surgery done now easy.

“It was kind of like a no-brainer for me — at least because it gave me the best chance to have the best healing process,” Williams said. “It was either that or just kind of wait it out. Things were going to happen again if I didn’t have it, so I was like, ‘Why not do it now? It’s the summer. You’re not really missing any games,’ stuff like that. So it was a pretty quick decision for me.”

Looking back at it, there’s an argument to be made that Williams should have punted on the season once he went down with a broken foot to begin SEC play rather than rushing back to suit up again for the Wildcats. At that point, the team’s title hopes had gone down the drain, thanks to season-ending injuries for Jaland Lowe and Jayden Quaintance, and sitting out would have allowed him to get back to 100 percent and suit up for Kentucky this summer to pick up right where he left off going into that Texas game where he was playing some of the best basketball of his career.

Instead, he returned to play in five postseason games — three in the SEC Tournament and two in the NCAA Tournament — to shoot 4-9 from three for 14 total points en route to a quarterfinal loss in Nashville and a Round of 32 loss in St. Louis.

If he had a do-over, would he have it any other way? Absolutely not.

“No, I’d still end up playing,” he told KSR. “Even if I knew that it was going to happen later, I’d still play, because I love being here. I love playing here. So me knowing what could have happened, I don’t think that would have changed anything. I definitely still would have played. …

“I think it was the motivational part, everyone not really expecting it to happen. That was kind of the thought, you know? ‘I’m going to make it happen.’ I was excited.”

That warrior mindset should have Big Blue Nation taking him at his word. If the guy who returned from foot surgery in seven weeks tells you he’s going to be ready for the start of the regular season, you should believe him.

He’s earned that trust.