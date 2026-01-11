Kam Williams gave Kentucky a much-needed spark in the first half

A lot of Wildcats played a big role in Kentucky’s 92-68 win over Mississippi State. Otega Oweh led all scorers with 22 points, followed by Malachi Moreno with 17 and Denzel Aberdeen with 16; however, one player gave the Cats a spark when they needed it the most.

Kam Williams came off the bench when Kentucky was trailing 18-7. He played the remainder of the half, scoring nine points to help turn that 11-point deficit into a five-point halftime lead. Williams started the second half and helped the Cats maintain control en route to a feel-good blowout. He finished with 14 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, and a team-high +32 in efficiency.

“Kam came off the bench and was the most aggressive off the bounce he’s been,” Mark Pope said afterward. “I was proud of him tonight. For me, the marker with him is that he is so explosive and long, and effective downhill. When I see him getting downhill, I’m like, the world is good. And it’s a part of his game he’s grown into.

“His confidence is growing in that area, and his ability to see the opportunities he has is growing. And it’s really important because that’s going to round out his offensive game so much. This was the best game he’s had that way. I’m proud of his progress; he’s doing a terrific job.”

Williams was also efficient on defense, helping turn the tide when he checked in at the 14:19 mark of the first half.

“I feel like, as a team, we all try our hardest on defense and try to take pride in that,” he said afterward. “No one wants to get scored on, obviously, so we really just emphasize in practice and in film to keep our defensive presence, because offense may not be rolling one night, but our defense, it can. You can play hard, like the ball might not go whenever you shoot, but you can show how hard you play, and we just play hard on defense.”

Rupp Arena got loud on several occasions tonight, the Big Blue Nation trying to help the Cats get a desperately needed victory. The cheers after threes or dunks are always big, but the roars after defensive stops were just as loud. Mississippi State turned the ball over 15 times tonight, leading to 27 Kentucky points. The Cats had 19 fastbreak points to the Bulldogs’ six.

“When you get stops, it definitely makes the game fun, because if you get stops and you’re in transition, you’re scoring, and you’re stopping them from scoring, it just keeps adding up one possession at a time, and it worked out for us tonight.”

Keep it up, Kam. This team needs you.

