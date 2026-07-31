Kam Williams makes way-too-early commitment to La Familia in TBT: 'I just love being here.'

Kam Williams has a lot of good basketball ahead of him. We haven’t even seen the best version of it at Kentucky quite yet, let alone what’s next as a pro, potentially in the NBA. The hope is that we don’t even have to have this conversation for at least another decade.

Whenever the day comes that he’s done hooping at the highest level, though, he’s ready for Twany Beckham and La Familia to give him a call for The Basketball Tournament. He’s seen enough, and he’s in.

Archie Goodwin shared after their TBT win vs. JHX Hoops to advance to the event championship for $2 million that he’s hung around the current Wildcats since returning to Lexington and they’ve built a strong bond in short order — not just with him, but the entire La Familia team.

“I see how together they are. I see how eager they are to get better — a lot of those guys are in the gym late at night,” he said. “And they show respect to the former players, which is huge. I think that makes us want to be a part of these guys’ success and talk to them and be around them.”

Williams said that relationship has been fruitful because both sides care about each other, the younger talent eager to learn and the older guys willing to teach and offer advice on how to operate in the fishbowl that is Kentucky basketball.

It’s been an unexpected added bonus from normal summer workouts, having the vets around for a couple of weeks.

“He definitely tries to help us see different things on the court and stuff. He may watch different film sessions with us and stuff like that, kind of see where our minds are in different scenarios,” he said. “But it’s not really just him, though. It’s their entire roster. So definitely great to have that group of guys to help us. … Great group of guys for sure. Definitely learned a lot from them.”

Goodwin is a great example, because his Kentucky experience wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows. In fact, he even opened up about how he questioned coming back last year, given his polarizing status with Big Blue Nation and the fact that it was one of the few true letdown seasons of the Coach Cal era in Lexington.

He was a good player on a struggling team, so he shouldered much of the blame as losses piled up. That bitterness has transitioned into love and support upon return, though, now as the superstar of a TBT team just one win away from $2M in front of BBN.

If there is anyone capable of explaining the highs and lows of wearing that jersey, it’s him — but they all have their own unique paths to share with the younger guys going through it now.

“They kind of tell us different stories about the university and how their path was and how their process was,” Williams continued. “But everyone’s process is going to be different at the same time. So it’s definitely great to have a great group of guys that can kind of shine some light on us about how their process was and how really prestigious the university really is.”

They’re getting a front-row seat to the return celebration, with the entire team sitting courtside for La Familia’s games across all four wins to reach Championship Sunday. They get to hear Big Blue Nation pop for players who haven’t worn the jersey in over a decade — and some never at all, but still loudly and proudly.

It gives them something to look forward to not only this season and however long they’re suiting up as Wildcats in Lexington, but forever as they continue to represent the program down the road.

“Like we’ve said, it’s the best fanbase in the world,” Williams said. “It definitely gives us a lot of energy during the games. Even when we’re not at games, we just see them outside, anywhere really. They kind of let us know how much they care about the team and how much they’ve been watching the team and stuff like that. So having a fanbase that really cares about you, not just when you’re playing with this team, but years later, it definitely makes more people want to come here knowing stuff like that.”

That’s why he’s interested in suiting up for La Familia in TBT, whenever that day comes.

“(Competing) in TBT? Yeah,” Williams said. “Yeah, I like playing here. I just love being here.”

Until then, the plan is to help cheer on the former Wildcats back at Memorial Coliseum on Championship Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, the current team “for sure” making a fifth appearance — this time for the big one.