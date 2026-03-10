Kam Williams may suit up vs. LSU at the SEC Tournament, Mark Pope confirms

Mark Pope hinted at an imminent return for Kam Williams just six-plus weeks removed from surgery to repair a broken foot, saying the versatile Kentucky wing was practicing and ‘getting close’ to suiting back up for the Wildcats.

He’s sore, as one would expect, but the ramp-up process is going well enough to dream big about an SEC Tournament rollout.

“Kam actually practiced some limited today — he practiced a few days ago and was pretty sore afterward,” Pope said on his weekly radio show Monday evening. “He went again today, so we’ll see how he feels tomorrow. He seems like he’s getting close.”

The second-year coach was asked about Williams’ status again ahead of Kentucky’s trip to Nashville on Tuesday, reporters wondering aloud if the 6-8 sophomore could play as soon as Wednesday when the Cats open the event against LSU at 12:30 p.m. ET on day one.

Pope said it’s a day-by-day process with injuries like this with the training staff playing the wait-and-see game after practice to see how his foot responds.

“It’s not so much in practice as the day after,” he said. “So, he practiced a little bit yesterday, he’s in a boot this morning. It just is a matter of how he can get through it.”

The hope, though, is that he can give it a go at some point. What will he be able to give, though, if he’s able to suit up? They won’t know until they go through it.

“Of course, we would love to have some playing time — some in-game playing time — for him to get back in a rhythm and do those things,” Pope continued. “Though, if we get a chance to play him, it’ll just be a little bit of a mystery to him and to us in terms of how quickly he’s going to shake off the rust. But mostly, it’s just how his foot responds — which is normal. That’s exactly what you’d expect with this type of surgery.

“This type of recovery is that you’re going to get some time on the court, and then you’re going to have some response where there’s real soreness and pain. He’s exactly where he’s supposed to be in terms of recovery.”

So, Wednesday? Is there a chance they give it a shot against the Tigers tomorrow, playing for the first time since January 21 vs. Texas when he scored nine points in 16 minutes before breaking his foot against the Longhorns?

“Yeah, there is (a chance),” he said. “There is. I don’t know — I mean, we’ll see how his foot responds this evening and tomorrow. I think he’s somewhere in the vicinity of could play or could not play, and we’ll just see how that goes.”