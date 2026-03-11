Kam Williams returns as Kentucky leads LSU at halftime

It certainly hasn’t been the slow-as-molasses start we saw in Baton Rouge — and Kentucky isn’t trailing by 16 the way the Wildcats did in that disaster of a first half at LSU, thankfully. UK hasn’t been able to create the separation we all hoped, despite pushing ahead by as many as nine, but it’s still a lead at the break.

Andrija Jelavic got things rolling with seven of the team’s first nine points in the opening segment, followed by a combination Otega Oweh (13), Denzel Aberdeen (8) and Collin Chandler (7) doing most of the heavy lifting to combine for 28 points.

Oh, and Kam Williams not only made his return to game action for the first time in seven weeks, but he even knocked down a triple on his first shot attempt.

Not too shabby, right?

The issue is LSU is still shooting a respectable 48.5 percent overall and 45.0 percent from three to stay within three at the break. Michael Nwoko has a team-high 13 points, followed by Max Mackinnon with 10 and Marquel Sutton with seven.

UK is shooting 52.9 percent overall and 33.3 percent from deep while only turning the ball over twice and winning the rebounding battle (17-16), points in the paint (22-14) and bench points (11-6), but the Tigers aren’t going away.

Can the blue and white close it out to survive and advance? They have to, folks. No choice but to finish it off.